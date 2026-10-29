Road to the WTA Finals: Svitolina's resurgent 2026 put her back among game's best

Editor’s note: Starting Tuesday, Oct. 27, we’re publishing Road to the WTA Finals, an eight-part snapshot of the qualifiers and the form they bring to Indian Wells. Check back all week for new installments.

Road to the WTA Finals: Noskova | Muchova

Entering 2026, Elina Svitolina was knocking on the doorstep of a return to the top 10 in the PIF WTA Rankings.

From 2017-2021, she had been a pillar of the game's best, finishing each season on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz within the top 10 and reached a career-high rank of No. 3 in both 2017 and 2018. Then in 2022, she gave birth to her daughter, and her ranking slipped as a result of maternity leave. Still, Svitolina was motivated more than ever, earning the WTA's Comeback Player of the Year recognition in 2023, and by the end of 2025, she was ranked No. 14 just on the verge of a top 10 return.

Down Under, Svitolina started 2026 with a opening week title at the ASB Classic in Auckland and made the semifinals at the Australian Open. That set the blueprint for a season full of strong results, a return to the top 10 and a spot at the WTA Finals, which Svitolina won in 2018 at Singapore in her biggest title to date.

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The 2026 season in review

The scorecard

W-L: 48-15

Titles: 2 (Auckland and Rome)

In a nutshell: After foregoing the 2025 Asian Swing to recharge, Svitolina started her 2026 season strongly with a title in Auckland and a semifinal run at the Australian Open to propel herself back into the top 10 for the first time since October 2021. She's been a staple of the game for years and 2026 was another testament to her consistency. She captured another Rome title, reached the final in Dubai, the semifinals in Stuttgart and Toronto, and quarterfinals at Roland Garros, Beijing and multiple WTA 500 events.

Beyond the results

The match that defined her year: Rome is a special place for Svitolina as it's her most successful stop on the WTA Tour. This year, with a 6-4, 6-7(3), 6-2 win over Coco Gauff, Svitolina won her third Internazionali BNL d'Italia to become the first Ukrainian player with 20 WTA titles. She improved to 8-0 in clay-court finals on the WTA Tour, and is just the second player to win their first eight in the Open Era. En route to the final, she also defeated Elena Rybakina in the quarterfinals and Iga Swiatek in the semifinals, both in three sets.

One number to know: 62.5. Of players who competed in at least 35 matches this season, Svitolina ranked sixth by saving approximately 62.5% of break points faced. She was effective on her serve, winning nearly 72% of those games as well.

The social highlight of the year: Saving one or two match points is impressive, but saving seven is a whole new level. That's what Svitolina did in her Cincinnati second-round match vs. Tereza Valentova. She faced seven match points in the second set, saved all of them, and then blanked Valentova in the third. Her smile after winning the second set says it all.

What are we witnessing 😮 @ElinaSvitolina saves SEVEN match points to get herself on level terms, claiming the second set tiebreak 7-5. Midnight decider incoming 👏 #CincyTennis https://t.co/0zffPRi9wv — wta (@WTA) August 17, 2026

In her words: "I feel, as special as it was, winning in Rome after so many years, after so many things happened, after giving birth, having injury, having surgery, and then coming back, this really feels like a great achievement to get a chance to compete there and be in a different generation and still get a chance to play among the these players." -- Svitolina to wtatennis.com in Wuhan on returning to the WTA Finals for the first time since 2018



The shots of the year: Fittingly, a few of Svitolina's top points of the year came in the places she won titles. In Auckland's second round, Svitolina showcased her phenomenal defense by covering every inch of court to track down two Katie Boulter drop shots and one lob. In the decider of the Rome final, Svitolina once again put on the wheels to stay in the point before hitting an improbable backhand winner to ignite the crowd.

WTA Finals breakdown

Appearances: 3

Overall W-L: 10-3

Best result: Champion, 2018

What she's chasing: In some ways, Svitolina is the outlier of this year's WTA Finals. The remaining seven are either making their debut or have reached the year-end event for the past three, four and even five consecutive years. Instead, Svitolina will make her fourth WTA Finals appearance, but first since 2019. A win in Indian Wells could prove she's perfectly capable of competing with the tour's current generation of players, just as she proved back in 2018 when she won her biggest career title.