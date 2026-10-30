Rybakina withdraws from Tokyo, Fernandez advances to semifinals

World No. 1 Elena Rybakina withdrew from the Toray Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo on Friday because of a neck injury, handing Leylah Fernandez a walkover into the semifinals.

In a statement released, Rybakina said she was dealing with inflammation and pain in her neck.

"Dear fans, I’m very sorry to announce that I’ve had to withdraw from my next match," Rybakina said in the statement. "Unfortunately, I’ve been experiencing inflammation and pain in my neck, which has been affecting my ability to play at my best. It’s a very difficult decision, as I love playing here and always appreciate the incredible support from the fans. I hope to be back again next year. Thank you all for your understanding and support."

Get better soon Elena ❤️‍🩹 @leylahfernandez advances to the semifinals in Tokyo after Rybakina withdraws due to injury. #torayppo https://t.co/Nic0AjzPnS — wta (@WTA) October 30, 2026

Earlier in the week, Rybakina had secured the WTA year-end No. 1 singles ranking presented by PIF for the first time in her career, following an outstanding 2026 season that saw her win two Grand Slam titles.

Fernandez will face lucky loser Kamilla Rakhimova for a place in the final.

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Earlier, Rakhimova defeated Australian qualifier Maya Joint 7-5, 5-7, 6-1 to reach the last four. Rakhimova rallied from a 5-2 deficit in the opening set to take it 7-5 before Joint fought back to win the second by the same score. Rakhimova dominated the deciding set, winning it 6-1 to seal her place in the semifinals.

The win moves Rakhimova into her first semifinal at the WTA 500 level.