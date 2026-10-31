Errani and Paolini secure final qualification place for FAGE WTA Finals Indian Wells

They are the final team to secure their place, setting the world-class doubles field

Italian duo will be making their third consecutive appearance at the season-ending tournament having reached two finals this year

Singles and doubles draw will be made at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on Tuesday November 3 at 3 p.m. which will be streamed live on TikTok

The WTA on Saturday announced Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini have secured the final qualification position for the FAGE WTA Finals Indian Wells, setting the stage for the world's best doubles team to compete for the prestigious WTA Finals Martina Navratilova Trophy.

Errani and Paolini are set to make their third consecutive appearance at the WTA Finals and complete the doubles lineup, which features Taylor Townsend & Katerina Siniakova, Gabriela Dabrowski & Luisa Stefani, Guo Hanyu & Kristina Mladenovic, Cristina Bucsa & Nicole Melichar-Martinez, Hsieh Su-Wei & Jelena Ostapenko, Ellen Perez & Demi Schuurs and Elise Mertens & Zhang Shuai.

With both fields now set, the singles and doubles draws will be made at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on Tuesday November 3 at 3 p.m. (PST) which will be streamed live on TikTok as part of a new global content partnership.

Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini are celebrating their third qualification for the WTA Finals as a team following an impressive campaign on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz.

Their performances at the WTA 1000 level were key to securing their place. They finished runners-up at the Miami Open presented by Itaú in addition to three semifinal runs at the BNP Paribas Open (Indian Wells), Qatar TotalEnergies Open (Doha) and the Dongfeng · Voyah Wuhan Open. They will also contest the title match at the WTA 500 Toray Pan Pacific Open (Tokyo) on Sunday.

Both players have experience in singles at the WTA Finals, with Errani qualifying from 2013-14 and Paolini in 2024 and 2025.

The WTA Finals Indian Wells features the Top 8 singles and doubles teams on the PIF Race to the WTA Finals Leaderboard (with the 8th spot going to the singles player and doubles team that have won a Grand Slam if ranked No.8 to No.20). This showcases the world’s best singles players and doubles teams competing in a round-robin format with the singles champion lifting the WTA Finals Billie Jean King Trophy and the doubles champions earning the WTA Finals Martina Navratilova Trophy. The prestigious season-ending tournament celebrates the best of the WTA on and off the court, delivering an unrivaled fan experience that blends sport, entertainment, and culture.

Get your tickets here for this year's WTA Finals at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, one of the sport's premier destinations and tournament locations.