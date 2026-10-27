Road to the WTA Finals: The year Noskova broke into the elite tier

Editor’s note: Starting Tuesday, Oct. 27, we’re publishing Road to the WTA Finals, an eight-part snapshot of the qualifiers and the form they bring to Indian Wells. Check back all week for new installments.

Coming into the 2026 season, Linda Noskova was a promising young player who was knocking on the door of the Top 15 and had been past the round of 16 at a Grand Slam just once. She had a won a single WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz title, in Monterrey in 2024.

Her career trajectory changed during the Grass-Court Swing. She started it off by winning the Berlin Tennis Open, her second career title, and less than a month later she had her breakthrough moment. She won a surprise Wimbledon title as a No. 9 seed, cementing her place in history and her status among the world's best.

That landmark title, along with consistent results throughout the year on all surfaces, helped her qualify for the WTA Finals for the first time. She's proven that she can win on the biggest stage, and she'll carry that confidence into the desert.

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The 2026 season in review

The scorecard

W-L: 35-15

Titles: 2 (Berlin, Wimbledon)

In a nutshell: There were clear signs that Noskova was emerging as a legitimate big-title threat, including her run to the Indian Wells semis. But it all clicked on the grass, where she defeated Jessica Pegula in the Berlin final. Wimbledon was the ultimate coming-out party, with victories over Madison Keys, Elise Mertens, Marta Kostyuk and Karolina Muchova in the final. She continued to perform well into the Hard-Court Swing, making the quarterfinals at the US Open. She reached a career-high No. 6 at the end of August and remains in the Top 10.

Beyond the results

The match that defined her year: Winning a Grand Slam final is always unbelievably impressive, but the way Noskova did it was especially so. She was cruising, up a set and 5-2 in the Wimbledon final, when Muchova stormed back to win the next five games and level the match. She saved five championship points along the way. Some players, especially first-time Slam finalists, would have crumbled under that pressure, feeling the match slowly slip away from them. Not Noskova, who regrouped in the decider and won the biggest title of her life.

One number to know: 73. Noskova won 73 percent of her first-serve points in 2026, third behind Zheng Qinwen and Elena Rybakina. That was due in large part to her 347 aces, second only to Rybakina's 432.

The social highlight of the year: When you win Wimbledon and break into the Top 10, you get to meet some of your heroes. That was certainly true for Noskova, who had the opportunity to meet legendary WWE wrestler Charlotte Flair at the US Open. When Flair, a 14-time world champion, heard that Noskova was a diehard fan, she jetted to New York and sat in her player's box during Noskova's 6-4, 6-2 win over Lanlana Tararudee. Afterwards, they hugged, snapped a selfie and talked shop, even floating a potential tag-team match in the future.

In her words: "I was just telling myself that the match is starting over. I was in the bathroom. I just splashed some cold water on me, started over again. What really helped me, like the first step I took off court, [was that] the trophies were there. I was like, 'I'm not going to take the small one. I'm taking the big one.'" - Noskova on her mindset before the third set of the Wimbledon final



The shot of the year: Noskova's all-court creativity and variety were on full display during this point against Pegula, in the Berlin final. Noskova traded powerful baseline strokes with Pegula, and then a clever drop shot brought the American in. Pegula got there, and Noskova responded with a lob volley. Standing at the net, she ended the point with an emphatic crosscourt drive volley.

Hot shot: Linda Noskova shows off her range in Berlin final

WTA Finals breakdown

Appearances: 0

What she's chasing: It's already been a dream season for Noskova, with a first major title and a career-best Top 10 ranking. A WTA Finals title in her debut would be the cherry on top, and a truly remarkable achievement. Though Noskova can clearly beat anyone in the world, she still enters the Finals as an underdog, in the eighth spot on the PIF WTA Race to the Finals leaderboard.

If her serve is firing on all cylinders, she'll be primed for some major upsets. Winning it all is certainly on the table, but even just getting out of the group stage would be a notable first-time achievement.