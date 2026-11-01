The longest rally yet: Strycova goes 26.2 miles in New York

Barbora Strycova enjoyed a decorated career on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz, reaching World No. 1 in doubles, winning two Wimbledon titles alongside Hsieh Su-wei, and capturing an Olympic bronze medal for her country.

But after successfully completing 26.2 miles on Sunday, she can add another title to her impressive résumé: New York City Marathon finisher.

The 40-year-old retired Czech professional, who last month led her country to its 12th Billie Jean King Cup title as captain, completed the iconic race through all five boroughs of the Big Apple alongside nearly 60,000 other runners.

Earlier this year, Strycova clocked 3:12 in the Boston Marathon, just her second-ever marathon after taking up distance running as a "hobby." Following her retirement from tennis in 2023, she missed the adrenaline and structured training routine that had defined her life on tour. She matched that time in New York, and while she was pleased with the result, she admitted that the time was "not the most important thing."

"What I like most is the atmosphere, the energy of the people in the streets, all those runners who support and pull each other forward, and especially the special charm of New York," she wrote in a celebratory Instagram post.

She also shared photos of herself proudly displaying the newest addition to her trophy collection: a gold medal featuring the Statue of Liberty's torch, the year, and a special engraving commemorating the race's 50th anniversary.

It was a well-earned prize, she confessed.

"The last 10 kilometers were really great agony," she said. "[My] legs were sore like never before, [my] head was struggling, and every step I took was somewhat rewarding. But that feeling at the finish line? It was worth it all, but only after a while.

"[It was] another experience that I will always remember. And I am incredibly grateful for it."

A mother of two, 4-year-old Vincent and 2-year-old Josefina, Strycova joins a select group of WTA stars to have completed the New York City Marathon, including former World No. 1s Amélie Mauresmo and Caroline Wozniacki, as well as Olympic champion Monica Puig.