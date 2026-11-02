Rankings Watch: Shnaider, Fernandez make it four left-handers in Top 20

The 2026 WTA 500 season concluded last week with the 17th and final tournament at that level on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz calendar, the Toray Pan Pacific Open Tennis in Tokyo.

It was won by Diana Shnaider, who snapped a 14-month title drought by defeating Leylah Fernandez to lift her sixth career trophy. The final was just the 10th at tour level between left-handers this century, and the first since Hamburg 2023, when Arantxa Rus defeated Noma Noha Akugue. The last all-lefty final at WTA 500 level or above was at New Haven 2015, when Petra Kvitova defeated Lucie Safarova.

Champions Reel: How Diana Shnaider won Tokyo 2026

As a result, the latest edition of the PIF WTA Rankings marks a milestone for the tour's left-handed contingent. Shnaider rises two places from No. 13 to No. 11, matching the career high she first set in May 2025. Fernandez -- who has enjoyed a brilliant Asian Swing, compiling a 14-4 record that also includes the Singapore title and another final showing in Ningbo -- climbs five from No. 23 to No. 18.

The Canadian returns to the Top 20 for the first time in over four years, since September 2022, joining Shnaider, No. 12 Maja Chwalinska and No. 17 Alexandra Eala. It marks the first time that four left-handers have been ranked inside the Top 20 since September 28, 2015 -- No. 4 Kvitova, No. 5 Safarova, No. 13 Angelique Kerber and No. 19 Ekaterina Makarova.

Dart returns to Top 100 following marathon title run

Coincidentally, Hamburg 2023 was also a key point of comparison at the WTA 250 in Guangzhou last week. At the age of 30, Harriet Dart became the oldest first-time WTA champion since a 32-year-old Rus captured Hamburg four years ago. Dart had only previously made one tour-level semifinal, at Cluj-Napoca 2024.

The No. 115-ranked Briton's title run was also noteworthy for its sheer battling quality. Dart started the week by trailing No. 632-ranked Shek Cheuk-Ying 7-5, 4-2 in her first qualifying round, only pulling through 5-7, 7-6(5), 6-1 against the Hongkonger. Once she made the main draw, Dart was then taken to three sets in all five rounds, including three upsets of seeded players -- No. 2 Janice Tjen in the second round, No. 5 Paula Badosa in the quarterfinals and No. 4 Lilli Tagger in the final. Across her seven matches, Dart played 20 sets and spent 12 hours and 43 minutes on court.

Champions Reel: How Harriet Dart won Guangzhou 2026

She's just the third player this century to win a WTA title after playing three-setters in every main-draw round, following Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova at Paris 2014 and Christina McHale at Tokyo (Japan Open) 2016. Dart, who saved two match points against Sun Xinran in the semifinals, is the fourth player this year to have won a title from match point down, following Aryna Sabalenka in Indian Wells, Elena Rybakina in Stuttgart and Linda Noskova at Wimbledon. She's also the fourth-lowest ranked WTA champion of the year so far, behind No. 120 Katie Boulter in Ostrava, No. 229 Kristina Liutova in Memphis and No. 484 Robin Montgomery in 's-Hertogenbosch.

Her reward is a 31-place jump to No. 84, returning to the Top 100 for the first time since February 2025. Dart set her career high of No. 70 in September 2024. Guangzhou runner-up Tagger, who was the Jiujiang finalist this time last year, remains at No. 53 this week.

Rakhimova makes Top 50 debut; Pohankova, Quevedo, Sun up to new career highs

Kamilla Rakhimova has thrived as a lucky loser in 2026: both times she has made the quarterfinals or better of a tournament this year have been after entering the main draw as one, at Queen's in June and in Tokyo last week.

In Tokyo, the 25-year-old scored her second Top 30 win of the past three months over Ekaterina Alexandrova, and went on to reach her first WTA 500 semifinal. Rakhimova made her Top 100 debut in April 2022 and in the four-and-a-half years since has kept her ranking steady between No. 60 and No. 127 -- but this week, she breaks into the Top 50 for the first time, leaping 22 places from No. 66 to No. 44.

Rakhimova becomes the third player representing Uzbekistan to be ranked in the Top 50 following Iroda Tulyaganova and Akgul Amanmuradova, and first since Amanmuradova was at her career high of No. 50 in June 2008.

Slovakia's Mia Pohankova was also a surprise semifinalist in Tokyo. The 2025 Wimbledon junior champion, who turned 18 two weeks ago, notched a milestone upset of Naomi Osaka in the second round in her first career meeting with a Top 20 player.

Pohankova has contested just four WTA main draws in her career, and has delivered a notable performance each time -- she made the 2025 Chennai quarterfinals on her debut, then upset Clara Tauson in the 's-Hertogenbosch first round this June and made the Wuhan third round two weeks ago. She climbs 25 places from No. 144 to a new career high of No. 119 this week, and is now the third-highest ranked 2008-born player behind Tagger and No. 116 Laura Samson.

Both Guangzhou semifinalists are also boosted to new career highs. Kaitlin Quevedo continued her hot form after winning her maiden title in Sao Paulo in September; the 20-year-old Spaniard has now won eight of her last 10 matches, and climbs 15 spots to No. 71.

Chinese teenager Sun Xinran also continued a spectacular emergence at tour level this autumn. After winning the US Open girls' title in September, the 16-year-old turned heads by reaching the Beijing third round on her WTA main-draw debut four weeks ago. Two weeks ago, she was crowned champion at the World Tennis Tour Junior Finals in Chengdu. Last week, contesting her second WTA main draw, she put together an impressive run to her first semifinal, including a second-round escape from 5-2 (and match point) down in the third set against Maria Timofeeva.

Sun vaults 102 places this week from No. 405 to No. 303. She's the second-highest ranked 2010-born player behind No. 103 Kristina Liutova, the Memphis champion.

Andreescu on 10-match WTA 125 winning streak; Charaeva, Tubello also boosted by titles

From indoor Italian hard courts to Mexican clay, Bianca Andreescu's hot streak isn't letting up. The 2019 US Open champion collected her second consecutive WTA 125 title last week in Queretaro, following the Rovereto trophy three weeks ago, by defeating top seed Tatjana Maria 6-1, 2-6, 6-3 in the final.

Former No. 4 Andreescu is nearing a return to the Top 100, where she last featured in June 2025. She's boosted 20 places this week from No. 129 to No. 109. Meanwhile, Maria is up four spots to No. 66.

Two other WTA 125 events also took place last week -- on indoor hard courts in Courmayeur, Italy and on clay in Curitiba, Brazil.

After stunning newly-crowned World No. 1 en route to the Beijing fourth round, Alina Charaeva exited in the first round of her next two tournaments. But the Armenian found her form again last week to collect her second WTA 125 trophy of the season in Courmayeur, following her Midland title -- also on indoor hard courts -- in February. Charaeva defeated Germany's Noma Noha Akugue 6-3, 6-4 in the final and climbs 18 places from No. 100 to a new career high of No. 82. Noha Akugue -- who was a WTA 125 runner-up for the second time in three months, following Montreux in September -- also rises to a new career high. The 22-year-old is up eight to No. 118.

In Curitiba, France's Alice Tubello bookended the first WTA 125 title run of her career with two seeded upsets, routing No. 4 Laura Samson 6-0, 6-4 in the first round then battling past No. 2 Julia Grabher 3-6, 7-6(5), 7-6(2) in the final. The 25-year-old soars 55 places from No. 207 to a new career high of No. 152, while Grabher moves up 10 spots to No. 112.

Meanwhile, Brazil's home hope Nauhany Vitoria Leme Da Silva made her first WTA 125 semifinal in Curitiba, advancing via retirement past top seed Francesca Jones due to the Briton's left hip injury. The 16-year-old enters the Top 500 for the first time, vaulting 149 places from No. 609 to No. 460.

Other notable rankings movements

Veronika Podrez, +9 to No. 127: Rouen finalist Podrez took the title at last week's Poitiers W75.

Jil Teichmann, +21 to No. 147: After reaching the Roland Garros fourth round in May, former No. 21 Teichmann was sidelined for four months following Wimbledon due to a leg injury. Last week in Guangzhou, she made her first hard-court quarterfinal since Singapore 2025.

Shi Han, +14 to No. 148: Shi's home-soil surge continued in Guangzhou last week as the Chinese 21-year-old reached her first WTA quarterfinal. Shi, who also qualified for Beijing, Wuhan and Ningbo, now owns a 67-28 overall record in 2026, and makes her Top 150 debut this week.

Caroline Dolehide, +50 to No. 172: Former No. 41 Dolehide won her second W100 title of the season in New Braunfels last week, defeating two of the highest-rated U18 players in the world in the last two rounds -- 16-year-old Kristina Liutova 6-3, 6-4 in the semifinals, then 17-year-old Julieta Pareja 6-4, 6-3 in the final.

Reese Brantmeier, +35 to No. 182: Reigning NCAA singles champion Brantmeier won her second straight Canadian W75 title in Toronto last week. The 22-year-old American's 10-match winning streak lifts her into the Top 200 for the first time.

Suzan Lamens, +36 to No. 189: Former No. 57 Lamens won last week's Glasgow W75 event -- the Dutchwoman's first title at any level since Osaka 2024.

Francesca Curmi, +12 to No. 192: After a semifinal run at last week's Poitiers W75, Curmi has set a new national milestone: this week, the 24-year-old becomes the first Maltese player in history to break into the Top 200.

Julieta Pareja, +33 to No. 202: The 17-year-old American reached her first W100 final in New Braunfels last week via a 6-3, 6-4 quarterfinal defeat of Sloane Stephens -- avenging her loss to the former US Open champion two weeks prior in Edmond.

Hannah Klugman, +14 to No. 234: Fellow 17-year-old Klugman backed up her Wrexham W100 title two weeks ago by reaching the Glasgow W75 semifinals after upsetting top seed Eva Vedder in the first round.

Malaika Rapolu, +27 to No. 255: The 23-year-old University of Texas alumna climbs to a new career high after winning her second W50 title in Morelia last week.

Daria Egorova, +47 to No. 284: Egorova, 19, captured her first W50 title last week in Istanbul, extending her 2026 record to 54-13. She makes her Top 300 debut this week.

Daria Lopatetska, +216 to No. 894: Lopatetska was a teenage phenomenon, winning Les Petits As in 2017 and making the US Open junior semifinals the following year (defeating Coco Gauff in both tournaments). The Ukrainian reached her career of No. 216 in June 2019 at the age of 16 -- but required emergency knee surgery that year, paid for by compatriot Elina Svitolina. Lopatetska's father died during the war in Ukraine, and she did not compete professionally between February 2024 and August this year. Two weeks ago, in her third event back, she won the Karlovy Vary W15 title in Czechia -- her first at any level since the Nishitama W25 in March 2019.