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Social Buzz

Coco Gauff unveils quartet of top-tier Halloween costumes

Author: Brad Kallet
Social Buzz
2m read 02 Nov 2026 5h ago
coco gauff beijing 2026
Robert Prange/Getty Images

Coco Gauff sure got into the Halloween spirit this past weekend.

The World No. 4 showed off four inventive costumes on Instagram, each with a distinct look and feel. She kicked off the reveal dressed as the rapper Future, and in subsequent posts was a pirate, the Winter Soldier in the upcoming "Avengers: Doomsday" and Batgirl.

"This one is fire. You get it from your momma," Gauff's mom, Candi, commented on the pirate carousel.

"Thank you for the genes queen 🧎🏾‍♀️" Coco responded.

Halloween has always been meaningful to Gauff, who has long had multiple costumes for the big day.

"I've always been passionate about Halloween, since I was a kid," Gauff said back in 2023. "I always loved to dress up. I would do it year-round. I've always talked about wanting to go to cosplay conventions and all of that."

That year, ahead of the WTA Finals in Cancun, Gauff memorably dressed up as Freddy Krueger.

Gauff also enjoys bringing her family into the mix, as she did in 2021, when the Gauffs dressed up as the Scooby-Doo gang. (Coco was Velma.)

The American has gotten some much-needed time to rest and recharge following an extremely productive Hard-Court Swing, where a 12th career WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz title in Cincinnati was sandwiched between semifinal runs in Toronto and New York.

She played just one tournament during the Asian Swing, beating Camila Osorio and Sun Xinran in Beijing before losing to Elise Mertens in the round of 16.

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A month after playing her last match, she'll return to the court next week at Indian Wells, where she'll be making her fifth consecutive appearance at the year-end WTA Finals. Gauff won the Finals in 2024, beating Zheng Qinwen in the final, but failed to get out of the group stage last year.

The WTA Finals begin on Nov. 8 and will run through Nov. 15.

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