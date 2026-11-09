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wta finals

Andreeva wins final seven games to beat Svitolina in FAGE WTA Finals debut

Author: Noah Poser
wta finals
1m read 09 Nov 2026 52m ago
Mirra Andreeva, WTA Finals 2026

Mirra Andreeva's FAGE WTA Finals debut was a winning one Monday at Indian Wells. The 19-year-old won the final seven games to defeat Elina Svitolina 6-4, 6-0 in 70 minutes.

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The victory improved Andreeva to 1-0 in Group 2 play, joining Aryna Sabalenka atop the standings. It also improved her record against Svitolina to 2-1 and avenged her loss at this year's Australian Open.

One of the match's main storylines was the experience gap between Andreeva, making her WTA Finals debut, and Svitolina, the 2018 champion. They entered as the players with the largest age gap (12 years, 229 days) to face one another at the year-end championships since Venus Williams and Caroline Garcia in 2017.

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After a season-long race, the world's top players converge in the California desert with the WTA's biggest title still to be won.

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In the end, youth prevailed as Andreeva became the fourth higher seed to win in the first four matches of this year's singles event, joining Sabalenka (vs. Karolina Muchova), Linda Noskova (vs. Marta Kostyuk) and Coco Gauff (vs. Jessica Pegula).

More to come...

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