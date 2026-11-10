FAGE WTA Finals Day 4 preview: How Sabalenka and Andreeva can advance

It was a winning start for World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka at the FAGE WTA Finals on Monday.

Playing her sixth WTA Finals, the most experienced participant of any player in the field, Sabalenka beat Karolina Muchova 7-6 (2), 7-5 to claim her fifth consecutive Finals opener.

In the second Group 2 singles match of the day, Mirra Andreeva eased past Elina Svitolina 6-4, 6-0 to join Sabalenka atop the standings.

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That makes for a fascinating Day 4 on Wednesday, as Sabalenka and Andreeva will look to punch their tickets to the semifinals and Muchova and Svitolina will attempt to stave off elimination.

Here's everything to know about Day 4 at the FAGE WTA Finals, including start times and advancement scenarios.

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Wednesday's order of play

12 p.m. PT: [6] Elina Svitolina vs. [7] Karolina Muchova

Followed by: [2] Aryna Sabalenka vs. [3] Mirra Andreeva

Followed by: [1] Gabriela Dabrowski/Luisa Stefani vs. [3] Hanyu Guo and Kristina Mladenovic

Followed by: [5] Su-Wei Hsieh and Jelena Ostapenko vs. [7] Elise Mertens and Shuai Zhang

The advancement scenarios

Wednesday's matches could send some players to the semifinals, and others to elimination. This is what's at stake in Singles Group 2 and Doubles Group 1.

Singles Group 2

If Sabalenka and Muchova win, Sabalenka will advance as the group winner and Svitolina will be eliminated. In that scenario, Muchova and Andreeva would play for the No. 2 spot on Friday.

If Sabalenka wins in straight sets and Svitolina wins in three sets, Sabalenka will advance (position to be determined).

If Andreeva and Svitolina win, Andreeva will advance as the group winner and Muchova will be eliminated. In that scenario, Svitolina and Sabalenka would play for the No. 2 spot on Friday.

If Andreeva wins in straight sets and Muchova wins in three sets, Andreeva will advance (position to be determined).

WTA

Doubles Group 1

Dabrowski/Stefani will advance if they win in straight sets (position to be determined).

If Dabrowski/Stefani and Mertens/Zhang win, Dabrowski/Stefani will advance as the group winner and Hsieh/Ostapenko will be eliminated. In that scenario, Mertens/Zhang and Guo/Mladenovic would play for the second spot on Friday.

If Guo/Mladenovic and Hsieh/Ostapenko win, Guo/Mladenovic will advance as the group winner and Mertens/Zhang will be eliminated. In that scenario, Dabrowski/Stefani and Hsieh/Ostapenko would play for the second spot on Friday.

Mertens/Zhang will be eliminated with a straight-sets loss.

A closer look at the singles matches

[6] Elina Svitolina vs. [7] Karolina Muchova

Svitolina leads the head-to-head 3-1

This is essentially a must-win match for both players, coming off straight-set defeats in their openers. Muchova was very competitive against Sabalenka, pushing her in both sets and narrowly losing the first. Svitolina was less so, failing to convert a break point and dropping the final seven games against Andreeva. She told reporters after the match that she struggled a bit with her movement, something she'll look to improve on against Muchova. It will likely be a challenge, considering Muchova's variety and all-court game.

"I want to be more composed with my game," Svitolina said. "The condition's a little bit tricky and takes a little bit of time to get used to."

Muchova and Svitolina's rivalry dates all the way back to 2019. They played once this year, in Stuttgart, a 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 win for Muchova. Svitolina has won both their meetings on hard courts.

[2] Aryna Sabalenka vs. [3] Mirra Andreeva

Sabalenka leads the head-to-head 4-2

Sabalenka faced a very tricky opening match against Muchova, the only player in the WTA Finals field against whom she had a losing record. And it did prove to be tricky right out of the gate, as Sabalenka trailed 3-2 and 5-4 in the opening set. Sabalenka fought her way to a tiebreak, where Muchova hadn't lost all season, but Sabalenka ended that streak to take the advantage. Sabalenka broke Muchova four times in the second.

She'll have a harder time breaking Andreeva, who held serve throughout the match against Svitolina in an overpowering effort. She won 88 percent of her first-serve points, helping her roll to a stress-free win in just 70 minutes. Still, Andreeva took to the practice courts after the victory, looking to clean up her shots and get some serves in ahead of the bout with Sabalenka.

This will be their first WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz meeting, coincidentally, since the Indian Wells final in 2025. Andreeva won that match in three sets to claim the title.