Siniakova, Townsend seal semifinal berth; Errani, Paolini stay unbeaten at FAGE WTA Finals

Second seeds Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend booked their spot in the semifinals of the FAGE WTA Finals on Thursday, joining Italians Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini, who completed an unbeaten run through the Group 2 round-robin stage with their third consecutive victory.

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Siniakova, Townsend advance after Melichar-Martinez retires injured

In the decisive match for the second semifinal berth from Group 2, Siniakova and Townsend took the opening set 6-2 against Cristina Bucsa and Nicole Melichar-Martinez.

The Czech-American duo led 4-2 in the second set when Melichar-Martinez was forced to retire because of an injury.

With the victory, Siniakova and Townsend finished second in Group 2 with a 2-1 record. The pair have now reached the semifinals in all three of their appearances together at the WTA Finals.

Taylor, you're creating a legacy 💚 #FAGEWTAFinals https://t.co/p9I1xUBSjw — wta (@WTA) November 13, 2026

They will be aiming for their first WTA Finals title as a team after finishing runners-up in 2024 and reaching the semifinals in 2025.

Errani, Paolini complete unbeaten group stage

In the final Group 2 match, eighth seeds Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini dominated from the start to defeat sixth seeds Ellen Perez and Demi Schuurs 6-3, 6-4 in 1 hour, 15 minutes.

The victory was their third in as many matches, securing the top spot in Group 2 with a perfect 3-0 record.

This marks the first time in three appearances at the WTA Finals that the Italian duo have advanced beyond the group stage.

Group 1 semifinalists to be decided Friday

The remaining two semifinal berths from Group 1 will be decided Friday, with three teams still in contention.

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Top seeds Gabriela Dabrowski and Luisa Stefani, third seeds Guo Hanyu and Kristina Mladenovic, and fifth seeds Hsieh Su-wei and Jelena Ostapenko are all in the running for the two spots.

The fourth team in Group 1, Elise Mertens and Zhang Shuai, has already been eliminated from semifinal contention.