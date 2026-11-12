Gauff wins last six games against Kostyuk to stay in contention at FAGE WTA Finals

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. -- Coco Gauff knew coming into Thursday that even a win over Marta Kostyuk might not be enough to keep her in the FAGE WTA Finals. What she could do was give herself a reason to watch the second match. And for a while in the second set, even that looked like it would take some doing.

Gauff beat Kostyuk 6-4, 7-5, winning the last six games to finish 2-1 in round-robin play and keep her semifinal hopes alive.

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After taking the opening set, Gauff fell behind 3-0 in the second and took a medical timeout. She was later seen working with a trainer on her lower back, which she said felt tight and bothered her most on serve.

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It didn’t immediately get better from there. Kostyuk stretched her lead to 5-1, and when Gauff served to stay in the set, she opened the game with one of her nine double faults.

Gauff held anyway, and once she started going after Kostyuk’s forehand, the set turned quickly. She broke for 5-3, then won eight straight points to get back to 5-5. By then, it was Kostyuk who had to serve to stay in the set. Gauff held for 6-5 and broke once more to close out the match.

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"I’m not gonna lie," Gauff said in press afterward. "I did enter like a bit of a flow state in that second set. I honestly was just preparing to play a third at that point. But one game turned into another, and I think she got a little bit frustrated too.

So that kind of helped me. And then once it was like 5-4, I felt, OK, I just need to get to [5-all]. And then once [it was 5-all], I felt like momentum was on my side, and I just needed to continue to keep my foot on the gas."

Afterward, Gauff address her back issue:

"It started a little bit in my last match, but it’s not like pain," she said. "It’s just blocked a little bit. So moving and stuff, I was fine. It was just a little bit on the serve. I was struggling sometimes on the forehand, but it’s OK. I think it’s one of those things that with some time will go away. Definitely can play through it and stuff. I just have to keep it loose."

What it means for Gauff

The 2024 champion advances if Linda Noskova beats Jessica Pegula in Thursday’s second match. If Pegula wins, she and Noskova advance on percentage of sets won in a three-way tie at 2-1.

That’s where the second set of Gauff’s opening win over Pegula comes back into play. Gauff had a set point that would have ended the match in straight sets. Pegula forced a third, and that set could be the difference between advancing and going home.

Gauff said she had a backup plan for Saturday in Los Angeles, where Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival is taking place this weekend.

But I’m hoping not to be there,” Gauff said.