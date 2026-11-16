Where Andreeva’s perfect week ranks among the most dominant FAGE WTA Finals title runs

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. -- Mirra Andreeva thanked her team on Sunday for making her do the work on days when she didn’t feel like doing anything. Then she got to the end of her list. “The last person I want to thank is myself,” she said. After five matches and 10 sets, you could see her point.

Andreeva beat Elina Svitolina 7-5, 6-3 to win the FAGE WTA Finals in her first appearance. Svitolina was the first player all week to take more than four games off her in a set, and she had to break back just to get to 5-5. Andreeva won the next two games, and by the time her journey over the past week was completed, she’d won 61 games and lost only 26.

So where does a week like that land? Since round-robin play returned in 2003, only three champions have won every set they played. Andreeva is one of them, and the only one who did it on her debut.

We ranked the title runs by percentage of sets won, with percentage of games won breaking ties. Here’s how the top five unfolded.

1. Iga Swiatek (2023)

Match record: 5-0 | Set record: 10-0 (100%)

Game record: 62-20 (75.6%) | Appearance: Third

How it unfolded: Jessica Pegula went unbeaten on her way to the final in Cancun, then won exactly one game against Swiatek. The 6-1, 6-0 win gave Swiatek her first WTA Finals title and returned her to No. 1. Her opponents averaged four games a match for the week.

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2. Mirra Andreeva (2026)

Match record: 5-0 | Set record: 10-0 (100%)

Game record: 61-26 (70.1%) | Appearance: First

How it unfolded: Andreeva beat Svitolina to start the week, won 11 straight games against Aryna Sabalenka after falling behind 4-1 and finished group play with a 55-minute win over Diana Shnaider. Pegula led 3-1 in the second set of their semifinal, and Svitolina drew even at 5-5 in the opening set of the final. Andreeva, 19, won both matches in straight sets to become the youngest champion since Maria Sharapova in 2004.

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3. Serena Williams (2012)

Match record: 5-0 | Set record: 10-0 (100%)

Game record: 61-32 (65.6%) | Appearance: Seventh

How it unfolded: Nearly eight years separated Williams’ first two WTA Finals titles. Her third came just three years later, in 2012, when she beat Sharapova 6-4, 6-3 in Istanbul to finish the week without dropping a set. Williams won 61 games, exactly as many as Andreeva did at Indian Wells, but gave up six more.

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4. Justine Henin (2007)

Match record: 5-0 | Set record: 10-1 (90.9%)

Game record: 67-34 (66.3%) | Appearance: Fifth

How it unfolded: Henin reached the 2007 final in Madrid without dropping a set. Sharapova took the opener 7-5, but Henin won a tight second set by the same score and took the third 6-3. Henin won a slightly higher share of games than Williams did in 2012, but sets come first in these rankings, and Williams won all 10 of hers.

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5. Serena Williams (2009)

Match record: 5-0 | Set record: 8-1 (88.9%)

Game record: 63-47 (57.3%) | Appearance: Sixth

How it unfolded: The only set Serena lost in Doha was to sister Venus Williams in group play. They met again in the final, and Serena won 6-2, 7-6 (4). If you’re wondering why there are only nine completed sets in the record, Caroline Wozniacki retired early in the second set of their semifinal after Serena had won the first.