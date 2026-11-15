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Tournament News

Follow live: Andreeva and Svitolina meet again, this time for the FAGE WTA Finals title

Tournament News
1m read 15 Nov 2026 1h ago
Mirra Andreeva

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. -- Welcome back to Indian Wells. If Sunday's matchup looks familiar, you were probably here for the first one. Mirra Andreeva and Elina Svitolina opened their FAGE WTA Finals against each other, and Andreeva won 6-4, 6-0. A week later, Svitolina gets another look at her, and this time the winner takes home the trophy.

Andreeva still hasn’t dropped a set. Svitolina, meanwhile, has won three straight since that opener. And if you’re inclined to go by the first result, consider this. Four of the seven group-stage rematches in the final since round-robin play returned in 2003 went the other way the second time.

So what would you watch for if you’d won 10 WTA Finals doubles titles together? We asked Martina Navratilova and Pam Shriver, and they came at it from opposite sides of the net. Read the full breakdown.

Navratilova on Andreeva: “She hits a 90 mph serve wide with a lot of slice, and then she hits 115 down the T.” And when you finally get the ball back, there’s the next problem. “It’s hard to get into her service games, and then she jumps on your second serve.”

Shriver on Svitolina: “Her forehand was super aggressive, and her serve is so much more improved.” That was Shriver’s read after the semifinal, and it goes with something Svitolina has always done well. “She is one of the best anticipators of the ball. She reads the play beautifully.”

We’ll be here from the first ball. Follow along below for updates, highlights and a few chances to tell us what you’re seeing, too.

Matt Wilansky

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