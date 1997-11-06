Stories
Biography
- Coached by Andrei Cociasu
- Formerly worked with Andrei Lulian Vespan
- Currently lives in Bucharest
- Her father has been a football player and her mom is a former gymnast
- Enjoys reading, movies, some times cooking desserts, listening to music on her phone handsets is relaxing
- Considers herself to be very ambitious
PlaysRight-Handed
Career High51
Height5' 8'' (1.73m)
BirthdayNov 6, 1997 November 6, 1997
BirthplaceBucharest, Romania
Career Highlights
SINGLES
Winner (1): 2021 - Hamburg
Finalist (3): 2025 - 's-Hertogenbosch
2023 - Cluj-Napoca
2021 - Palermo
DOUBLES
Finalist (1): 2019 - Bucharest (w/Cristian)
WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS
DOUBLES
Winner (2): 2024 - Hong Kong, Angers (both w/Niculescu)
Career in Review
Reached fourth career WTA final in 2025 at 's-Hertogenbosch (l. Mertens); also reached SF at Rouen. Made a 3r run as a qualifier at Miami before losing to eventual champion Sabalenka. Registered first Roland Garros main draw win by defeating Kessler in the 1r (l. Badosa in 2r)
Highlight of 2024 season was reaching first career Grand Slam third round at US Open earning second Top 10 win of career by beating No.8 Barbora Krejcikova in the second round; also reached quarterfinals at Rouen and semifinals at WTA 125 Paris and WTA 125 Hamburg
2023 highlight was reaching third WTA singles final of career, on home soil at Cluj-Napoca (l. Korpatsch)
In 2022, reached 2r on nine occasions, including Australian Open (l. Kudermetova) and US Open (l. Gauff)
During 2021 season, captured maiden WTA title at Hamburg (d. Petkovic in F) and finished R-Up at Palermo (l. Collins) - entered both tournaments as a qualifier
Made Top 100 debut at No.99 on September 20, 2021
Ended 2020 with her deepest ITF Circuit run of the season, at $100k Dubai-UAE. Also reached two QFs at this level and fell in final round of qualifying at both Australian Open and Roland Garros
Advanced to maiden WTA QF at 2019 Nottingham (as qualifier, l. Garcia)
Fell in 1r on Grand Slam main draw debut at 2018 Wimbledon (as qualifier, l. A.Radwanska in 3s)
Made WTA main draw debut at 2016 Bucharest and scored first Tour-level win of career at 2017 Bucharest (d. Shinikova, l. Suarez Navarro)
WTA qualifying debut came at 2015 Bucharest
Owner of six singles and 11 doubles titles on ITF Circuit
Played first professional events of career in Romania on ITF circuit in 2012
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