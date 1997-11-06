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Elena-Gabriela
Ruse

ROU
28 yrs
5' 8'' (1.73m)
Current Singles Rank
74
Singles Titles
0
Won / Lost
22 / 18
Prize Money
$820,558

Stories

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Biography

  • Coached by Andrei Cociasu
  • Formerly worked with Andrei Lulian Vespan
  • Currently lives in Bucharest
  • Her father has been a football player and her mom is a former gymnast
  • Enjoys reading, movies, some times cooking desserts, listening to music on her phone handsets is relaxing
  • Considers herself to be very ambitious

Plays

Right-Handed

Career High

51

Height

5' 8'' (1.73m)

Birthday

Nov 6, 1997 November 6, 1997

Birthplace

Bucharest, Romania
Andrei Cociasu
Andrei Cociasu

Career Highlights

SINGLES
Winner (1): 2021 - Hamburg

Finalist (3): 2025 - 's-Hertogenbosch
2023 - Cluj-Napoca
2021 - Palermo

DOUBLES
Finalist (1): 2019 - Bucharest (w/Cristian)

WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS
DOUBLES
Winner (2): 2024 - Hong Kong, Angers (both w/Niculescu)

Career in Review

Reached fourth career WTA final in 2025 at 's-Hertogenbosch (l. Mertens); also reached SF at Rouen. Made a 3r run as a qualifier at Miami before losing to eventual champion Sabalenka. Registered first Roland Garros main draw win by defeating Kessler in the 1r (l. Badosa in 2r)

Highlight of 2024 season was reaching first career Grand Slam third round at US Open earning second Top 10 win of career by beating No.8 Barbora Krejcikova in the second round; also reached quarterfinals at Rouen and semifinals at WTA 125 Paris and WTA 125 Hamburg

2023 highlight was reaching third WTA singles final of career, on home soil at Cluj-Napoca (l. Korpatsch)

In 2022, reached 2r on nine occasions, including Australian Open (l. Kudermetova) and US Open (l. Gauff)

During 2021 season, captured maiden WTA title at Hamburg (d. Petkovic in F) and finished R-Up at Palermo (l. Collins) - entered both tournaments as a qualifier

Made Top 100 debut at No.99 on September 20, 2021

Ended 2020 with her deepest ITF Circuit run of the season, at $100k Dubai-UAE. Also reached two QFs at this level and fell in final round of qualifying at both Australian Open and Roland Garros

Advanced to maiden WTA QF at 2019 Nottingham (as qualifier, l. Garcia)

Fell in 1r on Grand Slam main draw debut at 2018 Wimbledon (as qualifier, l. A.Radwanska in 3s)

Made WTA main draw debut at 2016 Bucharest and scored first Tour-level win of career at 2017 Bucharest (d. Shinikova, l. Suarez Navarro)

WTA qualifying debut came at 2015 Bucharest

Owner of six singles and 11 doubles titles on ITF Circuit

Played first professional events of career in Romania on ITF circuit in 2012

Latest Matches

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Match Reaction
Alexandra Eala, Cincinnati 2026

Eala continues hard-court surge; Chwalinska snaps skid in Cincinnati

2m read
7h ago

Ruse scores first Cincinnati win with ease against Linette

2d ago
Elena_Gabriela_Ruse_-_Bad_Homburg_Open_2026_-_Day_6-DSC_8617
04:08
highlights

Potapova sets up Svitolina clash in Toronto third round

1w ago
Anastasia Potapova, Washington 2026
02:58
Hot Shots

Ruse changes the pace for 'cheeky' finish in Toronto

1w ago
Elena-Gabriela_Ruse_-_National_Bank_Open_2026_-_Saturday_Qs-DSC_9875
00:29
highlights

Ruse overturns 4-0 second-set deficit to defeat Stearns in Toronto opener

1w ago
Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Toronto 2026
02:44
highlights

Quevedo upsets Romanian No. 3 Ruse in Iasi opener for third Top 100 win

1mo ago
Kaitlin Quevedo, Iasi 2026
04:32
stats corner

Rankings Watch: Muchova, Keys, Maria lead week of rebounds

3m read
1mo ago
Karolina Muchova, Bad Homburg 2026