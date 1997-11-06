Career Highlights

SINGLES

Winner (1): 2021 - Hamburg



Finalist (3): 2025 - 's-Hertogenbosch

2023 - Cluj-Napoca

2021 - Palermo



DOUBLES

Finalist (1): 2019 - Bucharest (w/Cristian)



WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS

DOUBLES

Winner (2): 2024 - Hong Kong, Angers (both w/Niculescu)





Career in Review

Reached fourth career WTA final in 2025 at 's-Hertogenbosch (l. Mertens); also reached SF at Rouen. Made a 3r run as a qualifier at Miami before losing to eventual champion Sabalenka. Registered first Roland Garros main draw win by defeating Kessler in the 1r (l. Badosa in 2r)



Highlight of 2024 season was reaching first career Grand Slam third round at US Open earning second Top 10 win of career by beating No.8 Barbora Krejcikova in the second round; also reached quarterfinals at Rouen and semifinals at WTA 125 Paris and WTA 125 Hamburg



2023 highlight was reaching third WTA singles final of career, on home soil at Cluj-Napoca (l. Korpatsch)



In 2022, reached 2r on nine occasions, including Australian Open (l. Kudermetova) and US Open (l. Gauff)



During 2021 season, captured maiden WTA title at Hamburg (d. Petkovic in F) and finished R-Up at Palermo (l. Collins) - entered both tournaments as a qualifier



Made Top 100 debut at No.99 on September 20, 2021



Ended 2020 with her deepest ITF Circuit run of the season, at $100k Dubai-UAE. Also reached two QFs at this level and fell in final round of qualifying at both Australian Open and Roland Garros



Advanced to maiden WTA QF at 2019 Nottingham (as qualifier, l. Garcia)



Fell in 1r on Grand Slam main draw debut at 2018 Wimbledon (as qualifier, l. A.Radwanska in 3s)



Made WTA main draw debut at 2016 Bucharest and scored first Tour-level win of career at 2017 Bucharest (d. Shinikova, l. Suarez Navarro)



WTA qualifying debut came at 2015 Bucharest



Owner of six singles and 11 doubles titles on ITF Circuit



Played first professional events of career in Romania on ITF circuit in 2012