Career Highlights

SINGLES

Finalist (1): 2022 - Rabat



WTA 125 Winner (2): 2026- Barranquilla, 2022 - Paris Finalist (1): 2023 - Chicago

Career in Review

Top result of 2025 was run to Guangzhou SF as a qualifier ranked No.305 - her first Tour-level SF since July 2023 (l. eventual R-Up Sun)



In 2024, made 2r at Miami as a qualifier (l. Kasatkina via retirement) and earned her seventh career ITF title before taking a break away from playing after Roland Garros



Strongest results of 2023 were reaching SF at Budapest on clay (l. Baindl) and QF at Seoul (l. eventual champion Pegula). Also achieved R-Up at WTA 125 Chicago



Enjoyed excellent clay-court season in 2022, finishing R-Up at Rabat (l. Trevisan) and winning WTA 125 title at Paris



Also reached SF at Monastir (l. eventual champion Mertens) and QF at Tokyo (l. Q.Zheng)



In 2021, reached 2r at Charleston (as qualifier, l. Rogers), Wimbledon (as qualifier, l. Rybakina) and San Jose (l. Rybakina); upset of No.46 Yastremska in 1r at San Jose was first career win over a Top-50 player



At WTA-level in 2020, fell 1r at US Open (as WC, l. Sorribes Tormo) and in qualifying at Lexington. On ITF Circuit, was R-Up twice, including at $100k ITF/Nicholasville, KY-USA (l. Govortsova)



Slipped down the rankings in 2019, ending at No.333 after posting 23-23 record (at all levels)



Fell in WTA qualifying seven times (including Australian Open, Roland Garros and Wimbledon), while on ITF Circuit won third, and most recent, title at $25k ITF/Florence-SC, USA



Reached 2r five times in 2018, at Wimbledon (as qualifier, l. eventual champion Kerber in 3s), US Open (as WC, l. Sevastova), Miami (as WC, d. Osuigwe for first main draw win, l. Barty), Charleston (as qualifier, l. Begu) and Bucharest (as qualifier, l. eventual R-Up Martic)



Win over No.69 Linette in 1r at 2018 Charleston was first over a Top 100 player



Made Grand Slam main draw debut at 2017 US Open (as qualifier, l. Duan)



Also in 2017 fell 1r at Stanford (l. Gibbs) and in qualifying at Indian Wells and Québec City. Lifted second and third ITF Circuit titles, at $25k ITF/Naples, FL-USA (as qualifier, d. Collins in F) and $25k ITF/Caserta-ITA (d. Badosa Gibert in F)



Fell in qualifying at 2015 US Open and 2016 Miami



Won first of her six ITF Circuit titles at $10k ITF/Orlando, FL-USA in 2015



Played first matches on ITF Circuit in 2014, qualifying at $25k ITF/Florence (lost 1r)



In juniors, won the Wimbledon girls' singles in 2017, becoming the first American to win the event since Chanda Rubin in 1992. With this success, rose to No.1 in the ITF girls' junior rankings



Also won Wimbledon girls' doubles in 2016 w/Arconada. At 2017 Roland Garros lost to Osuigwe in singles final