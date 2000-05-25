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Claire Liu - Full-body Shot Inactive

Claire
Liu

USA
26 yrs
5' 7" (1.70m)
Current Singles Rank
96
Singles Titles
0
Won / Lost
35 / 16
Prize Money
$542,497

Stories

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Biography

  • Fitness and conditioning coach is Gena Ball
  • Born and still resides in Thousand Oaks, California

Plays

Right-Handed

Career High

52

Height

5' 7" (1.70m)

Birthday

May 25, 2000 May 25, 2000

Birthplace

Thousand Oaks, CA, USA

Career Highlights

SINGLES
Finalist (1): 2022 - Rabat

WTA 125 Winner (2): 2026- Barranquilla, 2022 - Paris Finalist (1): 2023 - Chicago

Career in Review

Top result of 2025 was run to Guangzhou SF as a qualifier ranked No.305 - her first Tour-level SF since July 2023 (l. eventual R-Up Sun)

In 2024, made 2r at Miami as a qualifier (l. Kasatkina via retirement) and earned her seventh career ITF title before taking a break away from playing after Roland Garros

Strongest results of 2023 were reaching SF at Budapest on clay (l. Baindl) and QF at Seoul (l. eventual champion Pegula). Also achieved R-Up at WTA 125 Chicago

Enjoyed excellent clay-court season in 2022, finishing R-Up at Rabat (l. Trevisan) and winning WTA 125 title at Paris

Also reached SF at Monastir (l. eventual champion Mertens) and QF at Tokyo (l. Q.Zheng)

In 2021, reached 2r at Charleston (as qualifier, l. Rogers), Wimbledon (as qualifier, l. Rybakina) and San Jose (l. Rybakina); upset of No.46 Yastremska in 1r at San Jose was first career win over a Top-50 player

At WTA-level in 2020, fell 1r at US Open (as WC, l. Sorribes Tormo) and in qualifying at Lexington. On ITF Circuit, was R-Up twice, including at $100k ITF/Nicholasville, KY-USA (l. Govortsova)

Slipped down the rankings in 2019, ending at No.333 after posting 23-23 record (at all levels)

Fell in WTA qualifying seven times (including Australian Open, Roland Garros and Wimbledon), while on ITF Circuit won third, and most recent, title at $25k ITF/Florence-SC, USA

Reached 2r five times in 2018, at Wimbledon (as qualifier, l. eventual champion Kerber in 3s), US Open (as WC, l. Sevastova), Miami (as WC, d. Osuigwe for first main draw win, l. Barty), Charleston (as qualifier, l. Begu) and Bucharest (as qualifier, l. eventual R-Up Martic)

Win over No.69 Linette in 1r at 2018 Charleston was first over a Top 100 player

Made Grand Slam main draw debut at 2017 US Open (as qualifier, l. Duan)

Also in 2017 fell 1r at Stanford (l. Gibbs) and in qualifying at Indian Wells and Québec City. Lifted second and third ITF Circuit titles, at $25k ITF/Naples, FL-USA (as qualifier, d. Collins in F) and $25k ITF/Caserta-ITA (d. Badosa Gibert in F)

Fell in qualifying at 2015 US Open and 2016 Miami

Won first of her six ITF Circuit titles at $10k ITF/Orlando, FL-USA in 2015

Played first matches on ITF Circuit in 2014, qualifying at $25k ITF/Florence (lost 1r)

In juniors, won the Wimbledon girls' singles in 2017, becoming the first American to win the event since Chanda Rubin in 1992. With this success, rose to No.1 in the ITF girls' junior rankings

Also won Wimbledon girls' doubles in 2016 w/Arconada. At 2017 Roland Garros lost to Osuigwe in singles final

Latest Matches

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Player updates

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Elena Rybakina, US Open 2026

Rankings Watch: Rybakina rises to No. 1, Kostyuk breaks Top 10

8m read
1d ago
highlights

Putintseva needs eight set points, then pulls away from Liu in Iasi opener

2mo ago
Yulia Putintseva, Iasi 2026
04:46
Match Reaction

By the numbers: Bencic, Gauff to resume rivalry in Wimbledon fourth round

2m read
2mo ago
Coco Gauff, 2026 Wimbledon Round 3 (Getty)
Player Feature

Chat with Claire Liu: Her Grand Slam breakthrough, blogging and overcoming a tumultuous 2025

5m read
2mo ago
Claire Liu, RG 2026
Match Reaction

Fruhvirtova, Liu, Quevedo advance to Roland-Garros main draw

2m read
3mo ago
Linda Fruhvirtova, Istanbul 2026
highlights

Juvan holds off Liu, seals fifth match point in Austin first round

6mo ago
Kaja Juvan, Austin 2026
04:40
highlights

Juvan holds off Liu in Jiujiang first-round nailbiter

10mo ago
Kaja Juvan, Jiujiang 2025
04:54