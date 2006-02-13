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Kaitlin
Quevedo

ESP
20 yrs
5' 5" (1.67m)
Current Singles Rank
100
Singles Titles
0
Won / Lost
25 / 13
Prize Money
$291,463

Stories

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Biography

Plays

Right-Handed

Career High

100

Height

5' 5" (1.67m)

Birthday

Feb 13, 2006 February 13, 2006

Birthplace

-

Career in Review

In 2025, played first seven WTA 125 main draws of career (best finish being Caldas Da Rainha SF); played first Tour qualifying draw at WTA 1000 Madrid; won two ITF titles and saw year-end ranking rise from No.317 to No.144

Picked up four ITF titles in 2024, cracking Top 500 for first time and finishing season ranked No.317

During 2022, won her first three ITF/W15 singles titles

Peaked at No.5 in ITF Junior Rankings (June 2023)

Latest Matches

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Player updates

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highlights
Mayar Sherif, Iasi 2026

Sherif defeats Quevedo to make Iasi quarters; extends win streak to seven

03:51
1d ago
highlights

Quevedo upsets Romanian No. 3 Ruse in Iasi opener for third Top 100 win

3d ago
Kaitlin Quevedo, Iasi 2026
04:32
rankings

Rankings Watch: Noskova, Muchova reach new career highs

9m read
4d ago
Linda Noskova, Karolina Muchova - Wimbledon 2026
Match Reaction

Svitolina, Kostyuk extend Ukrainian winning streaks at Roland Garros

7m read
1mo ago
Elina Svitolina, Roland Garros 2026
previews

Roland Garros 2026's Grand Slam debuts: Tagger, Vandewinkel, Quevedo and more

12m read
1mo ago
Lilli Tagger, Rome 2026
Match Reaction

Fruhvirtova, Liu, Quevedo advance to Roland-Garros main draw

2m read
1mo ago
Linda Fruhvirtova, Istanbul 2026
highlights

Baptiste through to Madrid third round, to face Paolini

2mo ago
Hailey Baptiste, Madrid 2025
02:58