Career in Review

In 2025, played first seven WTA 125 main draws of career (best finish being Caldas Da Rainha SF); played first Tour qualifying draw at WTA 1000 Madrid; won two ITF titles and saw year-end ranking rise from No.317 to No.144



Picked up four ITF titles in 2024, cracking Top 500 for first time and finishing season ranked No.317



During 2022, won her first three ITF/W15 singles titles



Peaked at No.5 in ITF Junior Rankings (June 2023)