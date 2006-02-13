Stories
Loading videos
Biography
PlaysRight-Handed
Career High100
Height5' 5" (1.67m)
BirthdayFeb 13, 2006 February 13, 2006
Birthplace-
Career in Review
In 2025, played first seven WTA 125 main draws of career (best finish being Caldas Da Rainha SF); played first Tour qualifying draw at WTA 1000 Madrid; won two ITF titles and saw year-end ranking rise from No.317 to No.144
Picked up four ITF titles in 2024, cracking Top 500 for first time and finishing season ranked No.317
During 2022, won her first three ITF/W15 singles titles
Peaked at No.5 in ITF Junior Rankings (June 2023)
Latest MatchesAll Matches
Loading matches
Sorry, there are no matches available for this year.
Matches do not include current week match results.