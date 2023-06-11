Tournament Starts in 1 0 8 Days

Open Internacional Femení Solgironès

LA BISBAL D'EMPORDÁ, SPAIN
Jun 6 - Jun 11, 2023
Level
Total $ Commitment $115,000
Surface Clay
Singles Draw 32
Doubles Draw 8

Latest Matches

All Scores

Who's Playing...

View All

Title Partner

Global Partners

Affiliates

© 2023 WTA TOUR, INC. | WTA AND THE WTA LOGO ARE TRADEMARKS OF THE WTA TOUR, INC.