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Qatar TotalEnergies Open
For over 20 years, the Qatar Open has been a showcase of the brightest stars in women’s tennis. This outdoor, hard-court tournament has a list of legendary champions both past and present. From Martina Hingis, Maria Sharapova, and Victoria Azarekna, to Aryna Sabalenka, Demi Schurrs, Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, and Iga Swiatek – this WTA 1000 event has represented the pinnacle of tennis stardom since its debut in 2001. The Qatar Open has been hosted at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex in Doha since 2008.
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Level
Duration February 7 - February 13, 2027
Location DOHA, QAT
Surface Hard
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0
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