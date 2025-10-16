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Upcoming

Qatar Ladies Open

DOHA • QAT

Official Website
WTA 1000

Hard

Starts in 122 Days
Feb 7 - Feb 13, 2027

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Qatar TotalEnergies Open

For over 20 years, the Qatar Open has been a showcase of the brightest stars in women’s tennis. This outdoor, hard-court tournament has a list of legendary champions both past and present. From Martina Hingis, Maria Sharapova, and Victoria Azarekna, to Aryna Sabalenka, Demi Schurrs, Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, and Iga Swiatek – this WTA 1000 event has represented the pinnacle of tennis stardom since its debut in 2001. The Qatar Open has been hosted at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex in Doha since 2008.

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Level WTA 1000
Duration February 7 - February 13, 2027
Location DOHA, QAT
Surface Hard
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0

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