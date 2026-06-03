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Grand Prix De Son Altesse Royale La Princesse Lalla Meryem
Also known as the Morocco Open or Rabat Grand Prix, the Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem is an international WTA 250 event played on outdoor clay courts. This tournament was founded in 2001 and played in Casablanca before moving to Rabat for the first time in 2005. The Morocco Open has changed locations many times since, but has been entrenched in Rabat since 2016. 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams flock to Morocco’s capital city to compete at Club des Cheminots.
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Level
Duration April 27 - May 2, 2027
Location RABAT, MAR
Surface Clay
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0
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