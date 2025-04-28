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Upcoming

Korea Open

SEOUL • KOR

Official Website
WTA 250

Hard

Starts in 347 Days
Sep 20 - Sep 26, 2027

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Korea Open

Founded in 2004, the Korea Open has been an integral part of women’s tennis for over two decades. It became a WTA 500 tournament in 2024. 28 singles players and 16 doubles teams compete for 500 points and a Korea Open title on outdoor hard courts at the Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center in South Korea, which holds 10,000 fans in its main stadium.

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Level WTA 250
Duration September 20 - September 26, 2027
Location SEOUL, KOR
Surface Hard
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0

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Match Reaction

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