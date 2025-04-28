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Korea Open
Founded in 2004, the Korea Open has been an integral part of women’s tennis for over two decades. It became a WTA 500 tournament in 2024. 28 singles players and 16 doubles teams compete for 500 points and a Korea Open title on outdoor hard courts at the Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center in South Korea, which holds 10,000 fans in its main stadium.
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Level
Duration September 20 - September 26, 2027
Location SEOUL, KOR
Surface Hard
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0
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