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Tournament background - 1045 - Washington
Upcoming

Mubadala DC Open

WASHINGTON DC • USA

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WTA 500

Hard

Starts in 291 Days
Jul 26 - Aug 1, 2027

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Mubadala Citi DC Open

The Mubadala Citi DC Open is a WTA 500 event played on outdoor hard courts. 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams travel to the American capital of Washington D.C. to compete for 500 points at the William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center. The venue has 15 hard courts, but all participants are hoping to reach the main stadium that holds up to 7,500 tennis fans. The women’s Mubadala Citi DC Open was established in 2011 and became a WTA 500 event in 2023.

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Level WTA 500
Duration July 26 - August 1, 2027
Location WASHINGTONDC, USA
Surface Hard
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0

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