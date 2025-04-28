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Mubadala Citi DC Open
The Mubadala Citi DC Open is a WTA 500 event played on outdoor hard courts. 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams travel to the American capital of Washington D.C. to compete for 500 points at the William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center. The venue has 15 hard courts, but all participants are hoping to reach the main stadium that holds up to 7,500 tennis fans. The women’s Mubadala Citi DC Open was established in 2011 and became a WTA 500 event in 2023.
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Level
Duration July 26 - August 1, 2027
Location WASHINGTONDC, USA
Surface Hard
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0
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