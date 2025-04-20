Stories
Oeiras Ladies Open
The Oeiras Ladies Open is a WTA 125 tournament where up and coming tennis stars compete on outdoor clay courts at Centro Desportivo Nacional do Jamor in Oeiras, Portugal.
The tournament joined the WTA 125 series last year, with Suzan Lamens defeating Clara Tauson for the 2024 singles title, and Portuguese sisters Francisca and Matilde Jorge capturing the 2024 doubles title on home soil.
Level
Duration April 14 - April 20, 2025
Location OEIRAS ,PORTUGAL
Total $ Commitment $200,000
Surface Clay
Singles Draw 32
Doubles Draw 16
Match Reaction
'Third time's the charm': Galfi wins WTA 125 Oeiras title
2m read
2w ago