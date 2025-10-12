Stories
Mallorca Women’s Tennis Championships
The Mallorca Women’s Tennis Championships is on the calendar in 2025, ending a five-year hiatus since Mallorca hosted a WTA 250 event in 2019. This WTA 125 tournament features 32 singles players competing on outdoor clay courts in Mallorca, Spain to take home the Mallorca Women’s Tennis Championship title.
Level
Duration October 6 - October 12, 2025
Location MALLORCA ,SPAIN
Total $ Commitment $115,000
Surface Clay
Singles Draw 32
Doubles Draw 8