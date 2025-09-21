Stories
Full Protein Caldas Da Rainha Ladies Open
After holding an ITF Women's Circuit tournament for five of the past six years, the city of Caldas da Rainha, Portugal will host the WTA 125 Full Protein Caldas da Rainha Ladies Open on hard courts this year. It is one of three WTA 125 events Portugal will stage in 2025.
Level
Duration September 15 - September 21, 2025
Location CALDASDARAINHA ,PORTUGAL
Total $ Commitment $115,000
Surface Hard
Singles Draw 32
Doubles Draw 16