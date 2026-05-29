Ostrava Open

The WTA Tour has returned to Ostrava, Czech Republic for 2026! The Ostrava Open is a WTA 250 tournament that takes place on indoor hard courts at both the Ostravar Arena and Ridera Sports Complex, featuring a 30-player singles draw and 16-team doubles draw. Ostrava recently hosted a WTA 500 event from 2020-22. Now, the 250-level Ostrava Open is continuing the city’s tennis legacy.