L'Open 35 de Saint Malo

SAINT MALO • FRANCE

WTA 125

Clay

Apr 28 - May 4, 2025

L'Open 35 De Saint Malo

Historic Saint-Malo, France is the setting for L’Open 35 de Saint Malo, which has been a WTA 125 event since 2021, when Viktorija Golubic defeated Jasmine Paolini for the singles title. Lois Boisson won the clay-court event in her home country last year, and Amina Anshba and Anastasia Dețiuc took the 2024 doubles title.

Level WTA 125
Duration April 28 - May 4, 2025
Location SAINTMALO ,FRANCE
Total $ Commitment $115,000
Surface Clay
Singles Draw 32
Doubles Draw 16

