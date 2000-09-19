Career Highlights

WTA 125

SINGLES

Finalist (1): 2024 - San Luis Potosi.



Career in Review

Highlights of 2024 were reaching quarterfinal at Nottingham and her first WTA 125 final at San Luis Potosi (l. Podoroska in F); also made semifinal at WTA 125 Ljubljana and played Wimbledon main draw for the second time in her career (l. Martic in 1r).



Additionally in 2024 earned her seventh career ITF title at W75 Grado.



Returned to the courts in 2023 playing the ITF circuit before reaching SF at Bogota (l. Maria) in her strongest result of the year.



Reached career-high ranking of No.149 on February 21, 2022, but did not play rest of 2022 season with injuries.



Made Grand Slam main-draw debut at Australian Open (as qualifier, l. Rogers in 1r) and Wimbledon (l. Gauff in 1r)



Won most recent of six career ITF Circuit titles in 2021 at W60 event in Biarritz



Best results in 2020 were QF run at WTA 125K Series event in Prague (l. eventual champion Kucova) and three SF showings on ITF Circuit



Won fourth and fifth ITF Circuit titles in 2019 and fell in qualifying at Wimbledon, Bucharest and Jurmala



Ended 2018 inside Top 400 for the first time; posted 37-18 record across the season, lifting two singles titles on ITF Circuit



Made WTA qualifying debut at 2018 Wimbledon



Lifted first ITF Circuit singles title at $15k ITF/Asunción-PAR in 2017; overall owns six singles titles at this level



Made professional debut on ITF Circuit in Italy in 2015



Contested girls' singles at Roland Garros (2017) and Wimbledon (2016-18) and achieved career-high ITF juniors ranking of 31 on May 1, 2017