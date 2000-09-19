Stories
Biography
- Coached by Adam Thornton Brown, and Carlos Martinez
- Part of the LTA’s Pro Scholarship Programme which provides support to highest potential British players aged 16-24
- Mother is Adele, father is Simon, both are financial advisors and live in Weybridge; brother Daniel and sister Chloe are five and three years older, respectively
- Grew up in Oxenhope, West Yorkshire, but moved to Barcelona to train at the Sanchez Casal Tennis Academy aged nine and at 16 moved to the nearby Ad-In Tennis Academy where she was based for two years and met her current coach
- Born with a rare genetic condition: Ectrodactyly Ectodermal Dysplasia (EED) syndrome (missing one finger on each hand and three toes) which has required frequent surgeries over the years
- Self-described as a perfectionist, determined, gritty and extremely competitive
- Loves good food – favourite meals are a traditional paella cooked over a barbeque or Sunday Roast; has an eclectic taste in music – favorite album is Mothership by Led Zeppelin; supports Manchester United; also interested in property and would like to attend university at Oxford or Cambridge once her tennis career is over
PlaysRight-Handed
Career High101
Height5' 6'' (1.73m)
BirthdaySep 19, 2000 September 19, 2000
BirthplaceBradford, Great Britain
Career Highlights
WTA 125
SINGLES
Finalist (1): 2024 - San Luis Potosi.
Career in Review
Highlights of 2024 were reaching quarterfinal at Nottingham and her first WTA 125 final at San Luis Potosi (l. Podoroska in F); also made semifinal at WTA 125 Ljubljana and played Wimbledon main draw for the second time in her career (l. Martic in 1r).
Additionally in 2024 earned her seventh career ITF title at W75 Grado.
Returned to the courts in 2023 playing the ITF circuit before reaching SF at Bogota (l. Maria) in her strongest result of the year.
Reached career-high ranking of No.149 on February 21, 2022, but did not play rest of 2022 season with injuries.
Made Grand Slam main-draw debut at Australian Open (as qualifier, l. Rogers in 1r) and Wimbledon (l. Gauff in 1r)
Won most recent of six career ITF Circuit titles in 2021 at W60 event in Biarritz
Best results in 2020 were QF run at WTA 125K Series event in Prague (l. eventual champion Kucova) and three SF showings on ITF Circuit
Won fourth and fifth ITF Circuit titles in 2019 and fell in qualifying at Wimbledon, Bucharest and Jurmala
Ended 2018 inside Top 400 for the first time; posted 37-18 record across the season, lifting two singles titles on ITF Circuit
Made WTA qualifying debut at 2018 Wimbledon
Lifted first ITF Circuit singles title at $15k ITF/Asunción-PAR in 2017; overall owns six singles titles at this level
Made professional debut on ITF Circuit in Italy in 2015
Contested girls' singles at Roland Garros (2017) and Wimbledon (2016-18) and achieved career-high ITF juniors ranking of 31 on May 1, 2017
