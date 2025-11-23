Stories
The LP Open by IND is one of two WTA 125 clay-court events in South America during November. Colina, Chile, hosts this tournament, which has been part of the WTA 125 tier since 2022, when Mayar Sherif took the title. 32 singles players and 12 doubles teams will vie for this year's titles.
Level
Duration November 17 - November 23, 2025
Location COLINA ,CHILE
Total $ Commitment $115,000
Surface Clay
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0