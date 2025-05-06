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Merida Open Akron
The Merida Open Akron, founded in 2023, has made the move from a WTA 250 event to WTA 500. After replacing the Abierto Zapopan – a WTA 125 tournament – on the calendar, this event continues to elevate itself to more prestigious levels. Taking place on outdoor hardcourts hard courts at the beautiful Yucatan Country Club, this stunning setting has become the backdrop for a fierce competition. Nicknamed “La Ciudad Blanca” for the white limestone adorning the city’s buildings, Yucatan’s capital city has added tennis to its great history.
Camila Giorgi defeated Rebecca Peterson in three sets to kickstart Merida Open Akron’s exciting contributions to women’s tennis.
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Level
Duration February 22 - February 28, 2027
Location MÉRIDA, MEX
Surface Hard
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0
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