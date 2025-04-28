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Tournament background - 2092 - Ningbo
Upcoming

Ningbo Open

NINGBO • CHN

WTA 500

Hard

Starts in 375 Days
Oct 18 - Oct 24, 2027

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Ningbo Open

The Ningbo Open is a WTA 500 tournament played on outdoor hard courts in Ningbo, China. 28 singles players and 16 doubles teams competed at the Ningbo Tennis Center to earn 500 points in the standings and a Ningbo Open title. Founded in 2010, the Ningbo Open became a WTA 125 event in 2013 and was elevated to the 500 level in 2024.

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Level WTA 500
Duration October 18 - October 24, 2027
Location NINGBO, CHN
Surface Hard
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0

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Tournament News
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