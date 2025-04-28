Watch Tournament
Loading
Stories
Loading videos
Upcoming MatchesView Order of Play
Loading matches
Ningbo Open
The Ningbo Open is a WTA 500 tournament played on outdoor hard courts in Ningbo, China. 28 singles players and 16 doubles teams competed at the Ningbo Tennis Center to earn 500 points in the standings and a Ningbo Open title. Founded in 2010, the Ningbo Open became a WTA 125 event in 2013 and was elevated to the 500 level in 2024.
Read More Read Less
Level
Duration October 18 - October 24, 2027
Location NINGBO, CHN
Surface Hard
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0
Watch TournamentBroadcasters View Broadcasters
Loading
Must-See Action
HeadlinesView More View More News
Rybakina, Pegula, Svitolina, Swiatek headline Ningbo field
1m read
2w ago
And the winners of the 2025 WTA Tour tournament awards are ...
3m read
9mo ago
Vote: What was the best shot of the Asian swing?
3m read
10mo ago
October Shot of the Month: Stefani’s no-look, backhand flick saves rally
1m read
11mo ago
Past WinnersShow More
Loading