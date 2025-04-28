Stories
Copa Colsanitas Zurich presentado por VISA
Colombia not only hosts the Copa Colsanitas Zurich, Colombian tennis stars also come to play. Although the inaugural tournament’s singles winner was Argentinian Paola Suarez in 1998, Colombians have won this event’s title multiple times as pride of country has become a motivating factor – look no further than four-time champion Fabiola Zuluaga, as well as two-time champion Camila Osorio, who won the title last year.
Played on outdoor clay courts at the beautiful Country Club de Bogota, this WTA 250 tournament has been played for over 25 years with singles competitors and doubles teams looking to put on a show in the theater capital of the world.
Duration March 30 - April 5, 2026
Location BOGOTA, COLOMBIA
Total $ Commitment $283,347
Surface Clay
Tournament News
Week in Review: Clay titles, teen energy and more from Charleston and Bogota
4m read
6mo ago
Match Reaction
Hat trick: Colombia's Osorio sweeps to third Bogota title
2m read
6mo ago
Match Reaction
On WTA debut, 16-year-old Pareja becomes youngest semifinalist since Gauff
2m read
6mo ago
Match Reaction
Pareja, 16, and Cyprus's Serban score milestone wins in Bogota
3m read
6mo ago