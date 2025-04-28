Stories
Upcoming MatchesView Order of Play
Miami Open Presented by Itau
The best in women’s tennis have taken their talents to South Florida for the Miami Open since 1985. The all-time greats of the sport – like 5-time singles champion Steffi Graf, 7-time doubles champion Jana Novotna and 8-time singles champion Serena Williams – have made Miami, Florida a destination for fun and intense competition on the court. Played outdoors on hard courts at Hard Rock Stadium, the Miami Open presented by Itau is a WTA 1000 event that features singles and doubles brackets.
This event provides the winner of the year’s BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells the unique opportunity to achieve a Sunshine Double by also winning the Miami Open. Graf was the first to do it in 1994, and recorded another in 1996.
Read More Read Less
Duration March 17 - March 29, 2026
Location MIAMI, FL,UNITEDSTATES
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0
HeadlinesView More View More News
hot shot
Shot of the Month: Kostyuk’s match-ending underarm ace in Miami
1m read
5mo ago
Tournament News
Week in Review: Hot streaks, hard facts and all the buzz from the Miami Open
4m read
6mo ago
Match Reaction
Mirra Andreeva, Shnaider take home Miami Open doubles title
2m read
6mo ago
Player Feature
Sabalenka doesn’t need statement wins anymore, but Miami felt like one
4m read
6mo ago