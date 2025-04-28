WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Scores_288x288
Scores
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Rankings_288x288
Rankings
unlocked
Unlocked
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-TourCalendar_288x288
Calendar
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Fantasy_288x288
Fantasy
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Video_288x288
Highlights
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-H2H_288x288
H2H
Tournament background - 902 - Miami
Upcoming

Miami Open presented by Itaú

MIAMI • FL, UNITED STATES

Buy Tickets Official Website
WTA 1000

Tournament Starts in 158 Days
Mar 17 - Mar 29, 2026
Loading

Stories

Upcoming Matches

View Order of Play

Miami Open Presented by Itau

The best in women’s tennis have taken their talents to South Florida for the Miami Open since 1985. The all-time greats of the sport – like 5-time singles champion Steffi Graf, 7-time doubles champion Jana Novotna and 8-time singles champion Serena Williams – have made Miami, Florida a destination for fun and intense competition on the court. Played outdoors on hard courts at Hard Rock Stadium, the Miami Open presented by Itau is a WTA 1000 event that features singles and doubles brackets.

This event provides the winner of the year’s BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells the unique opportunity to achieve a Sunshine Double by also winning the Miami Open. Graf was the first to do it in 1994, and recorded another in 1996.

Read More Read Less
Duration March 17 - March 29, 2026
Location MIAMI, FL,UNITEDSTATES
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0

Headlines

View More View More News
hot shot
Kostyuk Shot of the Month

Shot of the Month: Kostyuk’s match-ending underarm ace in Miami

1m read
5mo ago
Tournament News

Week in Review: Hot streaks, hard facts and all the buzz from the Miami Open

4m read
6mo ago
Emma Raducanu
Match Reaction

Mirra Andreeva, Shnaider take home Miami Open doubles title

2m read
6mo ago
Mirra Andreeva, Shnaider - 2025 Miami doubles final
Player Feature

Sabalenka doesn’t need statement wins anymore, but Miami felt like one

4m read
6mo ago
Aryna Sabalenka, Miami 2025