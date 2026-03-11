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Tournament background - 902 - Miami
Upcoming

Miami Open presented by Itaú

MIAMI • USA

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WTA 1000

Hard

Starts in 159 Days
Mar 16 - Mar 28, 2027

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Miami Open Presented by Itau

The best in women’s tennis have taken their talents to South Florida for the Miami Open since 1985. The all-time greats of the sport – like 5-time singles champion Steffi Graf, 7-time doubles champion Jana Novotna and 8-time singles champion Serena Williams – have made Miami, Florida a destination for fun and intense competition on the court. Played outdoors on hard courts at Hard Rock Stadium, the Miami Open presented by Itau is a WTA 1000 event that features singles and doubles brackets.

This event provides the winner of the year’s BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells the unique opportunity to achieve a Sunshine Double by also winning the Miami Open. Graf was the first to do it in 1994, and recorded another in 1996.

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Level WTA 1000
Duration March 16 - March 28, 2027
Location MIAMI, USA
Surface Hard
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0

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