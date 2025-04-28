Stories
US Open
The US Open represents almost a century and a half of tennis tradition. 128 singles players and 64 doubles teams flock to New York City for a chance to make Grand Slam history in the Big Apple. Matches are contested on the outdoor hard courts of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, which has been the setting for this tournament since 1978. The venue contains three stadiums including Arthur Ashe Stadium, which holds 23,200 fans. Since the Open Era began, Chris Evert and Serena Williams share the record for most singles US Open titles (6), while Martina Navratilova holds the record for most doubles titles (9).
Duration August 30 - September 13, 2026
Location NEWYORK, NY,UNITEDSTATES
Surface Hard
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0
