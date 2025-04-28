WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Scores_288x288
Rankings
Unlocked
Calendar
Fantasy
Highlights
H2H
Tournament background - 905 - US Open
US Open

NEW YORK • NY, UNITED STATES

Grand Slam

Hard

Tournament Starts in 324 Days
Aug 30 - Sep 13, 2026
US Open

The US Open represents almost a century and a half of tennis tradition. 128 singles players and 64 doubles teams flock to New York City for a chance to make Grand Slam history in the Big Apple. Matches are contested on the outdoor hard courts of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, which has been the setting for this tournament since 1978. The venue contains three stadiums including Arthur Ashe Stadium, which holds 23,200 fans. Since the Open Era began, Chris Evert and Serena Williams share the record for most singles US Open titles (6), while Martina Navratilova holds the record for most doubles titles (9).

Duration August 30 - September 13, 2026
Location NEWYORK, NY,UNITEDSTATES
Surface Hard
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0

Jess pegula us open 2025

Why Pegula did emergency crunches on a bathroom floor during US Open quarters

2m read
3w ago
Vote: What was the best shot of the week?

3m read
3w ago
Beatriz Haddad Maia, Sao Paulo R1
Stephens falls in three sets in first match in nearly seven months

2m read
4w ago
sloane stephens guadalajara 2025
Watch: US Open champ Sabalenka makes a cameo on 'The Tonight Show'

2m read
1mo ago
aryna sabalenka today show us open 2025