Miami Open Presented by Itau

The best in women’s tennis have taken their talents to South Florida for the Miami Open since 1985. The all-time greats of the sport – like 5-time singles champion Steffi Graf, 7-time doubles champion Jana Novotna and 8-time singles champion Serena Williams – have made Miami, Florida a destination for fun and intense competition on the court. Played outdoors on hard courts at Hard Rock Stadium, the Miami Open presented by Itau is a WTA 1000 event that features singles and doubles brackets.



This event provides the winner of the year’s BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells the unique opportunity to achieve a Sunshine Double by also winning the Miami Open. Graf was the first to do it in 1994, and recorded another in 1996.