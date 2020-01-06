Grand Slam champions Svetlana Kuznetsova and Jelena Ostapenko have been forced to pull out of this week's ASB Classic due to illness and personal reasons respectively.

AUCKLAND, New Zealand - The 2020 ASB Classic's stacked field has lost two of its four Grand Slam champions as both No.7 seed Jelena Ostapenko and Svetlana Kuznetsova withdrew ahead of their first-round matches.

Ostapenko, the 2017 Roland Garros champion, posted on social media: "Due to personal reasons, I unfortunately have to withdraw from the ASB Classic here in Auckland. I am looking forward to be back competing soon." The Latvian, who had been due to open against Laura Siegemund with a potential second-round rematch of the Linz final against Coco Gauff awaiting, has been replaced in her seeded slot by No.9 seed Alison Van Uytvanck.

Kuznetsova, the winner of the 2004 US Open and Roland Garros 2009, was forced to pull out due to a viral illness. The Russian had been due to face No.1 seed Serena Williams in the first round. Due to both withdrawals taking place prior to main draw play commencing, the six open spaces in the draw were allocated between four qualifiers - Varvara Lepchenko, Ann Li, Greet Minnen and Camila Giorgi - and two lucky losers, Usue Maitane Arconada and Ysaline Bonaventure. Williams will now open against Giorgi. The full updated draw can be found here.