Career Highlights

SINGLES

Winner (4): 2026 - Cluj-Napoca

2025 - Cleveland

2021 - Istanbul

2008 - Tashkent



Finalist (4): 2021 - Strasbourg

2019 - Tashkent

2013 - Toronto

2007 - Budapest



DOUBLES

Winner (7): 2026 - Linz (w/S.Zhang)

2025 - Madrid (w/Kalinskaya)

2019 - Lugano (w/Mitu)

2011 - Dallas (w/Brianti)

2010 - Estoril (w/Medina Garrigues)

2008 - Fes (w/Pavlyuchenkova), Luxembourg (w/Erakovic)



Finalist (5): 2014 - Tianjin (w/Klepac)

2010 - Budapest (w/Medina Garrigues)

2009 - Barcelona (w/Klepac), Fes (w/Kirilenko)

2008 - New Haven (w/Niculescu)





WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS

SINGLES

Winner (1): 2023 - Reus





Career in Review

In 2025, won Cleveland title as qualifier (first WTA Tour singles final since 2021; d. Li in final) en route to tenth straight Top 100 year-end finish in singles; also won her biggest career doubles title at WTA 1000 Madrid (w/Kalinskaya)



Highlights of 2024 came in the Middle East, making QF at Abu Dhabi and saving six match points in her Dubai QF match against Vondrousova to reach SF (l. eventual champion Paolini). Ended her 2024 season after Wimbledon to undergo foot surgery



2023 saw her best results achieved in the USA: advanced to Indian Wells QF for first time (l. Swiatek), then made SF at Miami (l. eventual champion Kvitova) and QF at US Open (l. Muchova)



In 2022, reached SF on all three surfaces: hard court at Lyon (l. Yastremska), clay at Istanbul (l. Kudermetova), and grass at Birmingham (l. Zhang). Also enjoyed success at the Australian Open, where she fell in R16 (l. Swiatek)



Highlight of 2021 was ending near-13-year wait for 2nd WTA Tour singles title, triumphing at Istanbul (d. Mertens in F). Also finished R-Up at Strasbourg (l. Krejcikova), reached QF at Grampians Trophy and Portoroz, and R16 at Roland Garros



Ended 2020 by winning singles title at ITF/$100K Dubai-UAE in December (d. Siniakova in F). Also in 2020, reached 3r at US Open and advanced to 2r at Australian Open



In 2019, advanced to fourth career Tour singles final at Tashkent (l. Van Uytvanck); also captured fifth career Tour doubles title at 2019 Lugano (w/Mitu, d. Kudermetova/Voskoboeva in F)



Reached R16 at 2017 Australian Open - first time advancing to that stage at a Slam since she made 2009 Roland Garros QF (l. Stosur)



In 2016, played a mix of WTA and ITF events, improving ranking by 163 ranking places to No.81 on comeback from shoulder injury, with highlights being a SF run at Rio de Janeiro (l. Rogers) and making QF at Madrid (as wildcard, l. eventual R-Up Cibulkova) and Mallorca (as qualifier, l. Jankovic)



Reached biggest singles final of career at 2013 Toronto - posted three Top 10 wins en route to final (No.10 Wozniacki, No.7 Kvitova and No.5 Li) before falling to No.1 S. Williams. Following Toronto run, posted career-high ranking of No.21 on August 21, 2013



Won first WTA singles title at 2008 Tashkent (d. Lisicki in F)



Fell 1r on Grand Slam main draw debut at 2008 Australian Open (l. No.4 seed Ivanovic)



Made first WTA singles final at 2007 Budapest (l. Dulko)



Made WTA main draw debut at 2006 Stockholm (l. Kanepi in 1r)



Played first events of career on ITF Circuit in 2004