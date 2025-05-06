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Sorana
Cirstea

ROU
36 yrs
5' 9" (1.76m)
Current Singles Rank
19
Singles Titles
1
Won / Lost
34 / 12
Prize Money
$1,747,161

Stories

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Biography

  • Working with Adrian Cruciat
  • Introduced to tennis at age 4 by mother, Liliana; father's name is Mihai; younger brother's name is Mihnea; full name is Sorana Mihaela Cirstea
  • Speaks Romanian, English and Spanish and is studying French
  • Likes all surfaces; favorite shot is forehand; most admires Steffi Graf
  • Enjoys playing all ball sports, going shopping, watching movies, reading and doing crosswords
  • Favorite cities are New York and London ("big cities with lots to do")
  • Self-described as ambitious, stubborn and happy

Plays

Right-Handed

Career High

17

Height

5' 9" (1.76m)

Birthday

Apr 7, 1990 April 7, 1990

Birthplace

Bucharest, Romania
Adrian Cruciat
Adrian Cruciat

Career Highlights

SINGLES
Winner (4): 2026 - Cluj-Napoca
2025 - Cleveland
2021 - Istanbul
2008 - Tashkent

Finalist (4): 2021 - Strasbourg
2019 - Tashkent
2013 - Toronto
2007 - Budapest

DOUBLES
Winner (7): 2026 - Linz (w/S.Zhang)
2025 - Madrid (w/Kalinskaya)
2019 - Lugano (w/Mitu)
2011 - Dallas (w/Brianti)
2010 - Estoril (w/Medina Garrigues)
2008 - Fes (w/Pavlyuchenkova), Luxembourg (w/Erakovic)

Finalist (5): 2014 - Tianjin (w/Klepac)
2010 - Budapest (w/Medina Garrigues)
2009 - Barcelona (w/Klepac), Fes (w/Kirilenko)
2008 - New Haven (w/Niculescu)


WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS
SINGLES
Winner (1): 2023 - Reus

Career in Review

In 2025, won Cleveland title as qualifier (first WTA Tour singles final since 2021; d. Li in final) en route to tenth straight Top 100 year-end finish in singles; also won her biggest career doubles title at WTA 1000 Madrid (w/Kalinskaya)

Highlights of 2024 came in the Middle East, making QF at Abu Dhabi and saving six match points in her Dubai QF match against Vondrousova to reach SF (l. eventual champion Paolini). Ended her 2024 season after Wimbledon to undergo foot surgery

2023 saw her best results achieved in the USA: advanced to Indian Wells QF for first time (l. Swiatek), then made SF at Miami (l. eventual champion Kvitova) and QF at US Open (l. Muchova)

In 2022, reached SF on all three surfaces: hard court at Lyon (l. Yastremska), clay at Istanbul (l. Kudermetova), and grass at Birmingham (l. Zhang). Also enjoyed success at the Australian Open, where she fell in R16 (l. Swiatek)

Highlight of 2021 was ending near-13-year wait for 2nd WTA Tour singles title, triumphing at Istanbul (d. Mertens in F). Also finished R-Up at Strasbourg (l. Krejcikova), reached QF at Grampians Trophy and Portoroz, and R16 at Roland Garros

Ended 2020 by winning singles title at ITF/$100K Dubai-UAE in December (d. Siniakova in F). Also in 2020, reached 3r at US Open and advanced to 2r at Australian Open

In 2019, advanced to fourth career Tour singles final at Tashkent (l. Van Uytvanck); also captured fifth career Tour doubles title at 2019 Lugano (w/Mitu, d. Kudermetova/Voskoboeva in F)

Reached R16 at 2017 Australian Open - first time advancing to that stage at a Slam since she made 2009 Roland Garros QF (l. Stosur)

In 2016, played a mix of WTA and ITF events, improving ranking by 163 ranking places to No.81 on comeback from shoulder injury, with highlights being a SF run at Rio de Janeiro (l. Rogers) and making QF at Madrid (as wildcard, l. eventual R-Up Cibulkova) and Mallorca (as qualifier, l. Jankovic)

Reached biggest singles final of career at 2013 Toronto - posted three Top 10 wins en route to final (No.10 Wozniacki, No.7 Kvitova and No.5 Li) before falling to No.1 S. Williams. Following Toronto run, posted career-high ranking of No.21 on August 21, 2013

Won first WTA singles title at 2008 Tashkent (d. Lisicki in F)

Fell 1r on Grand Slam main draw debut at 2008 Australian Open (l. No.4 seed Ivanovic)

Made first WTA singles final at 2007 Budapest (l. Dulko)

Made WTA main draw debut at 2006 Stockholm (l. Kanepi in 1r)

Played first events of career on ITF Circuit in 2004

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highlights
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Joint upsets Cirstea in Toronto to match best WTA 1000 effort

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Cirstea battles past qualifier Inglis in three-set Queen's first round

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In 56 minutes, Andreeva moves into second Grand Slam semifinal with win over Cirstea

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Cirstea sets Open Era record with second Roland Garros quarterfinal

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Sorana Cirstea, Roland Garros 2026