No wonder Bibiane Schoofs is smiling. She's in Italy and all set for the start of the Ladies Open Palermo.
Happy to be here after such a long time. Thank you @WTA and @LadiesOpenPA for the possibility.#singles #doubles #newtime #staysafe pic.twitter.com/OclgUpssPC— Bibiane Schoofs (@BibianeSchoofs) July 31, 2020
Daria Kasatkina is beaming too - even if the weather is a touch too hot for her.
First hit on the tournament feels hot🥵 #DD pic.twitter.com/yKVPXHBckG— Daria Kasatkina (@DKasatkina) July 31, 2020
Game face for Garbiñe Muguruza.
Viernes... deberes de la semana ✅— Garbiñe Muguruza (@GarbiMuguruza) July 31, 2020
Friday.... work for the week ✅#workhardplayharder #vamos pic.twitter.com/F2f4Yl5q7U
Not on a court, but behind a desk - Chris Evert is still working hard...and what an incredible view.
It's date night for Caroline Wozniacki and husband David Lee.
Dinner date with a view ☺️😍 pic.twitter.com/tno6ENDIuk— Caroline Wozniacki (@CaroWozniacki) July 31, 2020
Many congratulations to the newly-engaged Alexa Guarachi!
And Serena Williams has launched an amazing new initiative to provide face masks to children, along with educational materials about them - meaning they can get back to school safely in the fall.