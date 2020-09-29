No.8 seed Aryna Sabalenka needed two sets to take down Jessica Pegula and reach the second round of the French Open.

PARIS, France - No.8 seed Aryna Sabalenka made a strong start to her Roland Garros campaign, needing two sets to take down Jessica Pegula and make her way into the second round.

Sabalenka came into Paris on a high note, having reached her first semifinal since her winning run in Doha - and the first of the season’s restart - last week at the Internationaux de Strasbourg.

The Belarusian player brought all of that momentum to Court Suzanne Lenglen, where she battled past Pegula late in the evening in the last match of a cool and rainy day.

Sabalenka fired 21 winners and broke Pegula six times en route to a comfortable 6-3, 6-1 victory - avenging her defeat to Pegula a few weeks ago in the third round of the Western & Southern Open.

Into the second round at Roland Garros for the second time in her career, Sabalenka will face Daria Kasatkina in her next match. Kasatkina comes into Paris after reaching the round of 16 in Rome from the qualifying rounds, but was forced to retire in the first set against Victoria Azarenka due to an ankle injury.

