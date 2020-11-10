Local favorite Barbara Haas outlined the need-to-know words for her fellow players at the Upper Austria Ladies Linz. How well can Aryna Sabalenka, Elise Mertens, and more pronounce them? Check out the video right here on wtatennis.com!

LINZ, Austria - Can you say, "Oachkatzlschwoaf?" Barbara Haas can, faster than you can shake a squirrel's tail!

The Austrian hometown favorite put her fellow WTA stars to the test ahead of the Upper Austria Ladies Linz, teaching them a slew of (Upper) Austrian slang that will help them fit in as they hunt for the trophy.

Haas, who takes on No.5 seed Veronika Kudermetova on Wednesday, provided enough to get them from breakfast ("Kaiserschmarrn") to the slopes ("I geh schifoan!").

How well can Aryna Sabalenka, Elise Mertens, Nadia Podoroska, and Dayana Yastremska pronounce their new vocabulary? Check out the video to find out!