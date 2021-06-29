French Open champion and No.14 seed Barbora Krejcikova ran her singles winning streak to double digits with a hard-fought third round win over Anastasija Sevastova at Wimbledon.

Ten consecutive singles wins? Check. A fourth-round berth in your Wimbledon main draw debut? Check.

French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova booked a spot in the fourth round of Wimbledon with a 7-6(1), 3-6, 7-5 win over Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova. Overcoming 56 unforced errors and her own frustrations, Krejcikova edged the former World No.11 in 2 hours and 30 minutes, in a match that saw her come from a break down three times in the first set.

"It was really tough today. I was really just battling with myself a lot, because I wasn't really feeling well," Krejcikova said.

"I really don't remember much what was happening. I was just there. I was just try to fight for every ball, and it was really up and down.

"At the end, when she missed the last ball, I was just extremely happy that it's over. I was really happy it's over."

Despite racking up 26 of her errors in the opener, Krejcikova saved her best tennis for when she needed it most in the tiebreak after trailing 2-0, 5-3 and 6-5 in the set. Twice serving for the set, Sevastova never reached set point despite her leads.

One break decided both the second and third sets, with Sevastova securing the decisive one that sent the match to the in the sixth game. Sevastova never faced break point against her serve in the middle set - and aside from one 30-40 chance Krejcikova had in the second game of the decider, both women largely held serve with ease for much of the decider.

Krejcikova faced deuce just once - coming out of the 2-2 game unscathed - and ultimately sealed victory with a point that showcased the variety and all-court comfort both players possessed throughout the match. Staying in the point with a defensive lob that landed just inside Sevastova's baseline, Krejcikova found her way to net and Sevastova's attempt at the backhand pass found the net.

Winning the match in the forecourt was a microcosm of Krejcikova's success in the match overall: while the Czech racked up 46 winners to balance out her miscues, she also went 34-for-43 in the match on points when she came forward.

Up next, Krejcikova will face either World No.1 Ashleigh Barty or her doubles partner, Katerina Siniakova, due to close out play on Centre Court on Saturday.

"All of this, you know, the way that I fought today, all of this is just extremely good achievement so far. It's perfect result as my debut. Being [in the] second week, you know, I didn't expect it. So I didn't expect anything of this that is happening," Krejcikova said.

"Just playing Ash, I know her for long time. I remember when she was 15, winning juniors here. I played, as well. I know her for so long. I actually like to watch her, because she gives me a lot of motivation and inspiration to just work hard.

"We can see that she deserves to be here and she deserves to be No. 1, because she is just very talented and she works hard. You know, she just deserves everything that she's achieving.

"For me, playing her or actually playing my doubles partner, both are going to be difficult, and I'm just going to enjoy it. That's why I'm here. That's what I want to do, and that's how I want to approach everything... I'm just always telling myself, 'Okay, is it really -- am I awake? Like, Is this really happening?'

"I can see I'm waking up every single morning, so it's actually happening. I'm just really grateful."

