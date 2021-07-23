The Tokyo Olympics are underway after a unique and moving opening ceremony, and it was Naomi Osaka who officially set the event into motion when she lit the Olympic Cauldron.

The four-time Grand Slam champion and Japanese star received the honor, kicking off the international multi-sport event.

The World No.2 Osaka became the first tennis player to light the cauldron in Olympics history.

Osaka follows in the footsteps of other sporting legends to receive the honor, including, in recent years, American boxer Muhammad Ali, Australian track star Cathy Freeman and Korean figure skater Kim Yuna.

Osaka's first-round match against Zheng Saisai of China will take place Sunday.

Three other women's tennis players had integral parts in the opening ceremony, as they were chosen by their national delegations to carry their country's flags into the Olympic Stadium.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova was one of the flagbearers for the Czech Republic, alongside men's basketball player Tomas Satoransky.

The 2017 Roland Garros champion Jelena Ostapenko received the same honor from the Latvian team. Ostapenko carried the flag in with a men's basketball player as well, Agnis Cavars.

Veronica Cepede Royg, who reached the round of 16 at 2017 Roland Garros, was one of the flagbearers for Paraguay, along with golfer Fabrizio Zanotti.

The tennis event begins Saturday in Tokyo with major champions Iga Swiatek and Barbora Krejcikova among the first players in action.

