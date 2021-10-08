Elina Svitolina, an Indian Wells semifinalist in 2019, got this year's BNP Paribas Open campaign off to a solid start with a straight-set win over Tereza Martincova.

No.4 seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine moved into the third round of the BNP Paribas Open for the sixth time in the last six editions of the tournament, easing past Tereza Martincova of the Czech Republic, 6-2, 7-5 on Friday.

In the first meeting between the pair, Svitolina needed just 68 minutes to defeat World No.52 Martincova and pick up her first win of the 2021 fortnight, following her first-round bye.

More from Day 3: Swiatek victorious in Indian Wells main-draw debut

World No.7 Svitolina's best Indian Wells performance came in the most recent edition in 2019, when she reached the semifinals before falling to eventual champion Bianca Andreescu.

Against Martincova, Svitolina won 80 percent of her first-service points and broke serve five times during the clash, although she was pushed very hard by the rising Czech in the second set.

🂡 Sealed with an ace 🂡



No.4 seed @ElinaSvitolina moves on in California after defeating Martincova 6-2, 7-5.#BNPPO21 pic.twitter.com/yKUDd7zG8E — wta (@WTA) October 8, 2021

Martincova has had a career-best season in 2021, making her first WTA singles final in Prague and rising over 60 spots in the rankings since the start of the year. However, Svitolina, who won her first title of the year in Chicago just before the US Open, was in charge for much of the encounter.

A winning drop volley gave the Ukrainian a break in the opening game of the match, and she swept to a 4-0 lead from there. Martincova picked up her serve but could not stop the first-set steamroll by Svitolina.

Things were trickier in the second set: Svitolina was up a break at 2-1 and 4-3, but each time, Martincova immediately broke back handily, helped by the Svitolina double fault count creeping higher. But Svitolina used an exquisite crosscourt pass to break again for 6-5, and she made no mistake serving out the match, wrapping it up with an ace.

Svitolina will now face No.32 seed Sorana Cirstea of Romania in the third round. Cirstea booked her spot with a 6-2, 6-3 dismissal of Japan's Misaki Doi.

Svitolina eases past Martincova in Indian Wells opener: Highlights

More to follow....