Paula Badosa became the first Spanish woman in 25 years to advance to the BNP Paribas Open final after defeating Ons Jabeur on Friday night. The Spaniard will face two-time champion Victoria Azarenka on Sunday.

Spain's Paula Badosa sealed a spot in the biggest final of her career on Friday night, defeating Ons Jabeur, 6-3, 6-3 to secure her 40th win of the season and advance to Sunday's BNP Paribas Open final.

The World No.27 will face two-time champion and former No.1 Victoria Azarenka for the first time for the title.

Badosa is the first Spanish woman to make the Indian Wells final since Conchita Martinez finished runner-up in 1996 and 1992, and she has done so in her main draw debut. Seeded No.21, the 23-year-old Spaniard has lost just one set en route to her second final of the season, scoring wins over Dayana Yastremska, Coco Gauff, Barbora Krejcikova, Angelique Kerber, and Jabeur.

Badosa's win over French Open champion Krejcikova in the fourth round was her fourth Top 10 win of what has been a breakout season. She began the season ranked No.70 and is now projected to make her Top 20 debut on Monday.

Badosa and Jabeur had split their two prior meetings, both on hardcourts, with Jabeur winning their most recent encounter in a tight three-set win at the Miami Open this spring. The two good friends, who each won their first WTA titles this season, are both in contention to qualify for the Akron WTA Finals Guadalajara.

Badosa came into Friday night's semifinal having broken serve 20 times over her four matches. That trend continued against Jabeur, as the Tunisian struggled to hold serve in the face of the Spaniard's return games. In total, Badosa would break the Jabeur serve four times on the night and kept Jabeur uncomfortable in the baseline rallies.

Badosa opened the match with an immediate break of serve and consolidated for a 2-0 lead. Jabeur successfully closed the deficit with the prolific use of dropshots to shorten rallies and disrupt Badosa's baseline rhythm, but Badosa's steadiness and patience ultimately won the day. The Spaniard reeled off the final three games of the opening set to move within a set of her first hardcourt final.

Jabeur had her chances throughout the night but converted just 1 of 10 break points. In the opening set, the Tunisian failed to convert from 0-40 in the second game and again failed to convert from 15-40 at 4-3. Badosa certainly helped her cause by serving at nearly 70% first serves in for the match and winning 75.6% of her first serve points.

The second set was decided by just one break of serve. Jabeur, who is set to make history on Monday as the first Arab player to ever be ranked in the ATP or WTA Top 10, stayed level with Badosa before falling behind at 2-3, 15-40. Badosa broke on her second break point to lead 4-2.

Badosa had three chances to break for a fifth time and seal the match at 2-5, but Jabeur found some of her best shot-making to save three match points and hold in a dramatic penultimate game, coming through six deuces to stay within a break at 3-5.

Turning Point: The final game was not short on drama. With Oscar winner Charlize Theron cheering from the stands, Jabeur earned triple-breakpoint to get back on serve at 3-5, 0-40. But Badosa did not flinch, saving all three break points and finally closing out the match on her seventh match point.

Stat of the Match: Jabeur fired 24 winners to 35 unforced errors, while Badosa played a more contained match, hitting 15 winners to 22 unforced (7 unforced errors came off double-faults). Ultimately, the match came down to break point conversion. Jabeur had break point chances in four games but broke just once. Badosa had break points in six games and broke four times.

Up next: Badosa will face former No.1 Azarenka for the first time. Having already scored wins over Krejcikova and Kerber, Badosa is looking to beat a third major champion en route to her second WTA title.

More to follow...