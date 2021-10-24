Ninth seed Anett Kontaveit won her third title of 2021 at the VTB Kremlin Cup after overturning a 4-6, 0-4 deficit against Ekaterina Alexandrova, a result that keeps her hopes of qualifying for the Akron WTA Finals Guadalajara alive.

No.9 seed Anett Kontaveit pulled off a remarkable comeback to claim the VTB Kremlin Cup title, storming back from 4-6, 0-4 down to deny Ekaterina Alexandrova 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 in a thrilling two hours and 22 minutes.

Playing her fifth final of 2021, the Estonian collected her third title of the season - all of which have come in the last two months - and fourth overall. It is her second at WTA 500 level following Ostrava a month ago; in conjunction with that title run, Kontaveit is now on a 10-match winning streak indoors. She has won 21 of her last 23 matches.

Kontaveit remains in contention to qualify for the last open spot at next month's Akron WTA Finals Guadalajara. She is locked in battle with Ons Jabeur to secure it; both players are in action next week, Kontaveit in the Transylvania Open, Cluj-Napoca and Jabeur in the Courmayeur Ladies Open. Kontaveit would need to win the title and for Jabeur to lose before the semifinals to qualify.

The Moscow final was the second time in as many encounters that Kontaveit and Alexandrova have needed a tight third set to separate them. In the first round of Ostrava last year, Alexandrova failed to serve out the match three times and missed two match points, falling 4-6, 6-2, 7-6(6). Here, bidding to become the seventh home champion in Moscow, she served for the match at 6-5 in the decider and came within two points of triumph, but was denied in a heartbreaker once again.