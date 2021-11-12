No.2 seeds Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara improved to 2-0 at the WTA Finals with a straight-sets win against Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Demi Schuurs.

GUADALAJARA, Mexico -- No.2 seeds Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara mounted two strong comebacks to defeat No.4 Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Demi Schuurs, 6-4, 7-6(5) on Day 3 at the 2021 Akron WTA Finals Guadalajara. With the win, Aoyama and Shibahara move to 2-0 in the Tenochtitlan group and are on the verge of qualifying for the semifinals.

Aoyama and Shibahara, who are making their Finals debut, entered the match with a 2-1 record against Melichar-Martinez/Schuurs, with both of their wins coming this season. Each time the Japanese duo has beaten the American-Dutch team, they have gone on to win the title (Yarra Valley Classic and Eastbourne).

In the opening round of group play, Aoyama and Shibahara earned a confidence-boosting straight-sets win against No.7 seeds Darija Jurak and Andreja Klepac. Melichar-Martinez and Schuurs also won their opener, upsetting US Open champions Sam Stosur and Zhang Shuai.

Melichar-Martinez and Schuurs jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead with aggressive play at the net that put the No.2 seeds on their heels. But there was no panic for Aoyama and Shibahara, who broke Schuurs to get back on serve at 4-4 and then surged forward.

After a hold from Shibahara to go ahead 5-4, the Japanese team earned its first set point after Melichar-Martinez double-faulted at 4-5, 40-30. They converted off a strong second-serve return from Shibahara towards Schuurs at the net, which was punched well long.

The second set began the same as the first with Melichar-Martinez and Schuurs once again pocketing an early break to lead 2-0. But the No.4 seeds could not hold on to their lead, as Aoyama and Shibahara leveled the set at 2-2 and the teams proceeded to exchange service holds.

Aoyama and Shibahara would earn three match points with Melichar-Martinez serving at 4-5, 15-40, but failed to convert. They were kept at bay on a key rally at 30-40 when Melichar-Martinez struck a pitch-perfect defensive lob that landed on the baseline and earned an error from Shibahara.

After an exchange of holds, wherein Melichar-Martinez and Schuurs saved two more match points for a running total of five, the teams moved to the tiebreak. Back-to-back double-faults from Melichar-Martinez gave Aoyama and Shibahara a quick 3-0 lead, which Shibahara extended to 4-0 with a strong poach off the return.

Melichar-Martinez would close the gap to 3-4, but a perfect Shibahara lob winner earned the Japanese team two more match points at 6-3. Melichar-Martinez helped wipe away two with an ace, but Aoyama and Shibahara finally converted on their eighth match point to seal a 2-0 record in the Tenochtitlán group and a 3-0 record over the American-Dutch team in 2021.

The No.2 seeds Shuko Aoyama and @EnaShibs go 2-0 in the Tenochtitlán group with their win over Melichar-Martinez/Schuurs! 🤗#AKRONWTAFinals pic.twitter.com/kQq40ADt6A — wta (@WTA) November 12, 2021

Aoyama and Shibahara will await the results of the second doubles match of the day between No.5 seeds Sam Stosur and Zhang Shuai and No.7 seeds Darija Jurak and Andreja Klepac. The Japanese duo will advance with a Jurak-Klepac win or a three-set win by Stosur and Zhang.