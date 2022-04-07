Belinda Bencic eased past former champion Madison Keys into the quarterfinals of the Credit One Charleston Open, while Magda Linette prevailed in a grueling third set to upset Leylah Fernandez in a delayed second-round clash.

Reigning Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic moved into the Charleston quarterfinals for the third time in her career, but 2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez, playing her delayed first match of the event, was upset at the Credit One Charleston Open on Thursday.

No.10 seed Bencic of Switzerland bested No.9 seed and former titlist Madison Keys of the United States 6-4, 6-4, fighting back from deficits in both sets.

Keys had won two of their three previous meetings, but the 2019 Charleston champion was toppled by former World No.4 Bencic this time after an hour and 34 minutes of play, split by a roughly 2-hour rain delay directly after the first set.

That first set was nearly taken by Keys, who led 4-3 and had three break points for 5-3. But Bencic charged back in that game to hold for 4-4, the won the next two games to swipe the one-set lead.

Keys was up a break in the second set at 4-2, but Bencic immediately pulled back on serve with a crunching return winner. The Swiss then moved ahead for good after another break for a 5-4 lead, and she forced an error from Keys with a forehand to convert her first match point in the final game.

Meanwhile, Magda Linette of Poland knocked out No.7 seed Fernandez of Canada 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in a topsy-turvy affair, at last completing the second round which had been affected by numerous rain delays throughout the week.

World No.19 Fernandez, who had a first-round bye, never got onto court until Thursday, but the Canadian looked in control as she took the first set against 64th-ranked Linette.

However, Linette, who suffered a three-set loss to Fernandez at 2020 Roland Garros in their only prior encounter, took the second set to level affairs and line up a gripping decider.

Linette was up a break three times in the first eight games of the final set, and each time Fernandez was able to claw back on serve up to 4-4. Fernandez then had two game points to garner a crucial hold for 5-4, but Linette once again blasted her way to a service break.

Serving for the match at 5-4, Linette had to hold her nerve in a 17-minute final game, saving four break points before converting her seventh match point to pull off the upset.

Linette, who also squeaked by Katie Volynets in the first round, will have to rebound quickly for a Thursday night match against seven-time Grand Slam quarterfinalist Kaia Kanepi in the Round of 16.

