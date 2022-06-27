Twelve months ago, Emma Raducanu captured her country's imagination with a fourth-round run at Wimbledon as a wildcard ranked outside the Top 300. Back as a Top 10 seed on Monday, she was a winner again over one of the most dangerous unseeded players in the draw, Belgium's Alison van Uytvanck.

Van Uytvanck arrived at the All-England Club tied for the best record on grass at all levels this summer with Beatriz Haddad Maia; she went 12-2 in four events prior to Wimbledon, winning the titles at the ITF W100 in Surbiton and the WTA 125 in Gaiba, Italy. She also came into the match knowing what it takes to upset a big name at the All-England Club; she knocked out then-defending champion Garbiñe Muguruza in a run to the fourth round in 2018. Raducanu, by contrast, had spent little more than 30 minutes of competitive match play on the surface, as she was forced to retire from her opening round match in Nottingham with a rib injury.

Proclaiming herself “fit, ready to go” in her pre-tournament press conference, Raducanu certainly looked it in her Centre Court debut over 1 hour and 41 minutes. She didn't have it all her own way against the World No.46, though: Raducanu trailed 3-1 in the second set before finishing off a 6-4, 6-4 win. It was her first straight-sets win at a major since her US Open championship triumph in September.

The British teenager is now 5-0 in her young career in the first round of Grand Slams.

Last month, Anett Kontaveit lost in the first round of Roland Garros in her first Grand Slam match as a Top 5 seed. Seeded No.2 at Wimbledon, a career-best, the Estonian didn't suffer the same fate: Tested early by American Bernarda Pera, Kontaveit eventually won the nine of the last 10 games in a 7-5, 6-1 opening win. Kontaveit started the match strongly and led 4-1 in the opener, before Pera won four straight games and was two points away from pocketing the first set.

The win was Kontaveit's first match since Paris, and since she split with her previous coach, Dmitry Tursunov, after less than a year of working together. She arrives at Wimbledon looking to start the second half of her 2022 season on a high note, having struggled since overcoming a bout of COVID-19. She's won back-to-back matches just once since reaching the final of the Qatar Total Open in February.

"It's been pretty exciting, being seeded second ... I'm really excited to be playing again and really happy that I can compete here," Kontaveit said. "A month ago, I was really having a hard time. I really wouldn't have come here if I wasn't feeling like I could play a match, compete at the highest level. I've been feeling better. I mean, there's some times I felt dips in my energy from time to time. But I've been managing it, trying to prepare the best that I can [and] take the most out of the situation I'm in."

Kontaveit has nonetheless thrived on grass before, though; she reached the third round of Wimbledon in three consecutive years from 2017-19, won the title in 's-Hertogenbosch in 2017, and was the runner-up in Eastbourne last year. She'll next face German Jule Niemeier, who won her first Grand Slam match against Wang Xiyu, 6-1, 6-4.

Just about 48 hours after winning her eighth career Hologic WTA Tour singles title in Bad Homburg, Germany, Caroline Garcia was back on court and given all she could handle by 26-year-old British wildcard Yuriko Miyazaki despite nearly 150 places in the rankings between the two.

A third-set tiebreak played to 10 points, new at Wimbledon this year, was needed separate them; in the end, Garcia rallied from a set down and secured a 4-6, 6-1, 7-6[4] win in 2 hours, 17 minutes.