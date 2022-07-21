We're going to see a lot of the Williams sisters this summer. Keep track of all of Venus and Serena's latest moves here.

If you haven’t heard by now, both Venus and Serena Williams are gearing up for a summer’s worth of tennis.

Starting next month, one, if not both, of the sisters will compete in Washington D.C., Toronto and Cincinnati.

Check back for further updates to their respective schedules.

Citi Open

Aug. 1-7

Venus Williams

The seven-time Grand Slam champion will make her Citi Open debut in Washington D.C. next month. Williams accepted a singles wild card into the event.

Williams made her 2022 debut earlier this month at Wimbledon, where she teamed up with Jamie Murray in mixed doubles and won their first match.

A 49-time winner on tour, Williams last took the court in singles a year ago in Chicago.

“I am excited to be playing the Citi Open for the first time this summer,” Williams said in a statement. “I love Washington, D.C., and returning to the nation’s capital to play in front of a community that has supported me so strongly feels like a homecoming. I am looking forward to being back on the courts and competing in DC soon.”

The Citi Open is a combined event that will showcase 32 singles and 16 doubles teams on the Hologic WTA Tour, while the men’s draw will consist of 48 singles players and 16 doubles teams.

National Bank Open

Aug. 8-14

Venus Williams

The following week, Williams will compete in Toronto. She has played there 10 previous times with her best result coming in 2014, when she finished runner-up to Agnieszka Radwanska.

In 1995, at 15 years old, Williams made her Tier I debut (the equivalent of today's WTA 1000 category) in Toronto.

Serena Williams

With her entry into Toronto, Williams is set to play her first North American hard-court summer swing in two years. Following her return to competition during the grass-court season, Williams is scheduled to participate in the National Bank Open, the first WTA 1000 event of the summer, for the 10th time. Williams entered the tournament using her protected ranking.

Williams, a three-time champion in Toronto, last played there in 2019, where she made the final against Bianca Andreescu.

Western & Southern Open

Aug. 15-21

Serena Williams

Williams will compete in back-to-back WTA 1000-level events this summer.

She is a two-time champion in Cincinnati (2014 and 2015), where she dropped only two sets in total during her championship runs.

This will be Williams' 10th appearance in Cincinnati.

