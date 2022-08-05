Veronika Kudermetova extended her run at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic with a straight-sets win against Ons Jabeur to reach the semifinals. Later, Shelby Rogers matched her win a win over Amanda Anisimova.

No.9 seed Veronika Kudermetova and unseeded Shelby Rogers will square off for a spot in the final at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic after both posted convincing quarterfinal victories on Friday in San Jose.

Kudermetova ousted No.3 Ons Jabeur 7-6(5), 6-2 on Friday to reach the last four, while Rogers followed her into the penultimate round with a 6-4, 6-4 win over fellow American Amanda Anisimova.

Here are some fast facts, by the numbers:

3: Kudermetova has won all three of her meetings against Jabeur, and she is 6-0 in sets against the 2022 Wimbledon finalist. Their two previous meetings took place in 2019, but Kudermetova maintained her mastery nearly three years later with a 1 hour, 41-minute win in San Jose.

Later, Rogers also improved her head-to-head record against Anisimova to 3-0. Her first two wins against her younger compatriot were completed in three sets.

30: Kudermetova fired 30 winners, nearly doubling Jabeur's 17. Six of those winners were aces, bringing Kudermetova's ace total for the year up to 148. Kudermetova came into the week in 11th place on this season's ace leaderboard.

81: Length of Rogers' win over Anisimova in minutes. It was her second-longest of three wins so far this week by duration. Her Round 1 victory over 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu lasted 91 minutes.

2:54: Kudermetova had to survive an epic in the first round this week, outlasting Camila Giorgi in 2 hours and 54 minutes, her longest match of the season. The No.9 seed boosted her game from there, defeating Claire Liu and Jabeur in straight sets to make the final four.

11: Of the 11 Americans in the field to start the week in San Jose, Rogers is the last one standing.

6: With the victory over World No.5 Jabeur, Kudermetova is now 6-4 against Top 5 players in her career. Kudermetova has won her last three matches against Top 5 opposition, including over Paula Badosa (via injury retirement) en route to her first Grand Slam quarterfinal at 2022 Roland Garros.

14: Winners hit by Rogers in victory. She matched that with only three unforced errors. Anisimova, by contrast, racked up 16 winners and 29 unforced errors.

21: Rogers' win over Anisimova was her 21st career win against another American. She's 3-1 this year in such matches.

0: Sets lost by Rogers this week. In fact, she's only lost 18 games in six sets played against Andreescu, No.1 seed Maria Sakkari and Anisimova.

4: Roland Garros kick-started a run of four straight quarterfinals or better on tour for Kudermetova, including this week. Her solid form in 2022 has propelled her to a career-high ranking of World No.18 last month, and she is currently No.9 in the Race to the WTA Finals.

2: Number of times that Kudermetova and Rogers have played previously. They've split the two meetings: Kudermetova won in straight sets this year in Miami, while Rogers triumphed in two in Adelaide last year.